HOWZAT’ Hazy Pale Ale Earns Baggy Green For Gabba Test

HOWZAT’ Hazy Pale Ale Earns Baggy Green For Gabba Test
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Australian Men’s Cricket Team has gained a new all-rounder for the much-anticipated NRMA Insurance Brisbane Test against the West Indies on 25 January, with Tinnies ‘HOWZAT’ Hazy Pale Ale available for the first time thanks to Liquorland’s landmark four-year partnership with Cricket Australia.

Inspired by the classic game of cricket — a sport much-loved by millions across the nation — the 100% Aussie made HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale pairs perfectly with watching the cricket at The Gabba with mates this summer.

To celebrate the exclusive brew, Tinnies is calling on cricket fans over the age of 18 to show off their best HOWZAT moment by sharing a video of their bowl on Instagram over the next two weeks, using the hashtag #HOWZATHazyPaleAle and tagging @tinniesbeer.

Fans will have the chance to win one of four Summer Cricket Packs featuring a Kookaburra cricket bat, cricket stumps and cricket ball, as well as a case of HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale and a Tinnies bucket hat valued at $855.

Tinnies senior marketing manager, Brylie Dauparas encouraged cricket supporters to get creative with their HOWZAT moment to celebrate the launch of the new brew and show off their best bowling to win an unmissable prize. “It’s time for fans to step up to the crease and post their best HOWZAT for a shot at some fantastic prizes, including a Kookaburra cricket bat ready for their next game of backyard cricket,” Brylie said.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing The Gabba come alive as cricket fans gather in their thousands to witness the iconic Test, and there’s no better way to enjoy it than with a classic Aussie crowd pleaser like the HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale”.

Cricket Australia head of partnerships Vanessa Foo said the Tinnies partnership was worthy of a ‘cheers’ on game day. “We are always in search of ways to enhance the fan experience in a responsible way, which is why we’re thrilled Tinnies has launched a cricket-inspired beer that complements the excitement on the pitch and will help unite fans in their love of the game,” Foo said.

Liquorland general manager of customer loyalty, Mia Lloyd said the collaboration with Tinnies and Cricket Australia represented the coming together of two much-loved Aussie brands. “Cricket and beer are synonymous with an Aussie summer, and we’re delighted to join forces with Cricket Australia to enhance the drinks experience at The Gabba and help create responsible and long-lasting memories for fans enjoying a day out at the cricket,” Lloyd said.

The launch of Tinnies HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale follows the recent announcement that Liquorland has been named the Official Partner of Cricket Australia for the next four years.

Tinnies, which won gold at the 2022 World Beer Awards, was also named the Official Beer partner of Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria, the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars for the next three years.

Available online exclusively at Liquorland from 19 February, Tinnies HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale is golden in colour and features aromas of citrus, passionfruit and tropical fruits, leading into a taste profile of lemon zest and tangerine, and a smooth, clean finish with a subtle hoppy aftertaste.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Cricket Australia

Latest News

Broad Radio Launches Crowdfunding Blitz With Birchal
  • Campaigns

Broad Radio Launches Crowdfunding Blitz With Birchal

Broad Radio, Australia’s first radio network run by women for women, has recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign with Birchal to help grow its ever-expanding platform of unapologetically authentic and entertaining female voices. Tuning into a whole new model of capital raising, Broad Radio is reaching out to individuals who believe in its mission of […]

IMAA To Deliver The Industry’s ‘Greatest Show’ With New-Look Member Conference
  • Advertising

IMAA To Deliver The Industry’s ‘Greatest Show’ With New-Look Member Conference

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has announced its new-look member conference – The Greatest Media Show – a dynamic blend of keynote speeches, CMO insights and punchy pitches from industry leaders. Lead image: Chris Savage In a departure from its traditional format, this year’s IMAA conference will include critical insights from several notable speakers, […]

Mastercard Economics Institute Study: Australian Open 2024 Is Serving An Ace For The Economy
  • Marketing

Mastercard Economics Institute Study: Australian Open 2024 Is Serving An Ace For The Economy

Melbourne is hosting the first Grand Slam of 2024 and the Victorian economy is expected to see a flurry of economic activity. As tennis fans crowd the courts, small and large businesses in the hospitality industry in Melbourne’s central business district and beyond could see a significant boost. The Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) looked at […]

Initiative Marketing Multi Is Back
  • Marketing

Initiative Marketing Multi Is Back

Media agency Initiative is once again calling for the industry to put their figurative money where their mouth and try to predict the marketing trends around the Super Bowl via their highly popular Marketing Multi betting platform. Built by Initiative’s cultural analytics department, The Marketing Multi crowdsources predictions from industry experts across the world and […]

Sefiani Unveils Its 2024 Predictions for Communications, Brands & Reputations
  • Marketing

Sefiani Unveils Its 2024 Predictions for Communications, Brands & Reputations

With 2024 likely to be a transformative and risk-rich year for brands and corporates, adept communications will be non-negotiable to maintain a strategic advantage. Amid rapid technological change and market volatility, businesses will need to stay attuned to the latest innovations and societal expectations to build trust and brand value. In this dynamic landscape, Sefiani […]

Half Dome Expands GMHBA Remit & Frank Insurance SEO, Appoints Former Disney SEO Wiz
  • Technology

Half Dome Expands GMHBA Remit & Frank Insurance SEO, Appoints Former Disney SEO Wiz

Independent media agency Half Dome has been appointed to the additional remit of SEO services for GMHBA and Frank Health Insurance, with former Disney SEO Specialist Riccardo Ilari (pictured) joining as the agency’s SEO manager to address client demand for further technical capabilities. Half Dome has been appointed for technical and content SEO and will […]

Qantas Unveils New Inflight Safety Video Via Brand+Story
  • Campaigns

Qantas Unveils New Inflight Safety Video Via Brand+Story

Brand+Story has created a new onboard safety video for Qantas featuring front-line team members and Frequent Flyers, taking viewers on a journey through key safety information from some of the most unique destinations in Australia and around the world. The new video replaces the Qantas Centenary-themed video that has been screening since 2020. Qantas Chief […]

Drive TV Premieres ‘Chasing Champions’ With Dylan Alcott AO
  • Media

Drive TV Premieres ‘Chasing Champions’ With Dylan Alcott AO

Drive has today announced the upcoming premiere of its newest special, Chasing Champions. Partnering with tennis champion, Dylan Alcott AO and Kia Australia the special will provide insight into the life of one of Australia’s rising Paralympians. Airing on Channel Nine at 1pm AEDT Sunday 28th January, ahead of the Australian Open Men’s Final, the special focuses […]

Revolution360 & Wrappr Join OMA
  • Advertising

Revolution360 & Wrappr Join OMA

The Outdoor Media Association announces new members. Which should make poaching staff easier at next industry drinks.

MOOD Tea Brews Up Success With 4 Wins At Golden Leaf Awards
  • Advertising

MOOD Tea Brews Up Success With 4 Wins At Golden Leaf Awards

MOOD, the industry-backed purpose-driven tea brand, has won big at the Golden Leaf Awards, Australia’s premier specialty tea competition. With a whopping 620 teas in the running, MOOD emerged as a standout performer at this year’s prestigious awards, winning accolades for four of its blends including Gold in the highly-competitive Functional and Wellness (Flavoured) category […]