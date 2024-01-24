HOWZAT’ Hazy Pale Ale Earns Baggy Green For Gabba Test

The Australian Men’s Cricket Team has gained a new all-rounder for the much-anticipated NRMA Insurance Brisbane Test against the West Indies on 25 January, with Tinnies ‘HOWZAT’ Hazy Pale Ale available for the first time thanks to Liquorland’s landmark four-year partnership with Cricket Australia.

Inspired by the classic game of cricket — a sport much-loved by millions across the nation — the 100% Aussie made HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale pairs perfectly with watching the cricket at The Gabba with mates this summer.

To celebrate the exclusive brew, Tinnies is calling on cricket fans over the age of 18 to show off their best HOWZAT moment by sharing a video of their bowl on Instagram over the next two weeks, using the hashtag #HOWZATHazyPaleAle and tagging @tinniesbeer.

Fans will have the chance to win one of four Summer Cricket Packs featuring a Kookaburra cricket bat, cricket stumps and cricket ball, as well as a case of HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale and a Tinnies bucket hat valued at $855.

Tinnies senior marketing manager, Brylie Dauparas encouraged cricket supporters to get creative with their HOWZAT moment to celebrate the launch of the new brew and show off their best bowling to win an unmissable prize. “It’s time for fans to step up to the crease and post their best HOWZAT for a shot at some fantastic prizes, including a Kookaburra cricket bat ready for their next game of backyard cricket,” Brylie said.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing The Gabba come alive as cricket fans gather in their thousands to witness the iconic Test, and there’s no better way to enjoy it than with a classic Aussie crowd pleaser like the HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale”.

Cricket Australia head of partnerships Vanessa Foo said the Tinnies partnership was worthy of a ‘cheers’ on game day. “We are always in search of ways to enhance the fan experience in a responsible way, which is why we’re thrilled Tinnies has launched a cricket-inspired beer that complements the excitement on the pitch and will help unite fans in their love of the game,” Foo said.

Liquorland general manager of customer loyalty, Mia Lloyd said the collaboration with Tinnies and Cricket Australia represented the coming together of two much-loved Aussie brands. “Cricket and beer are synonymous with an Aussie summer, and we’re delighted to join forces with Cricket Australia to enhance the drinks experience at The Gabba and help create responsible and long-lasting memories for fans enjoying a day out at the cricket,” Lloyd said.

The launch of Tinnies HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale follows the recent announcement that Liquorland has been named the Official Partner of Cricket Australia for the next four years.

Tinnies, which won gold at the 2022 World Beer Awards, was also named the Official Beer partner of Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria, the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars for the next three years.

Available online exclusively at Liquorland from 19 February, Tinnies HOWZAT Hazy Pale Ale is golden in colour and features aromas of citrus, passionfruit and tropical fruits, leading into a taste profile of lemon zest and tangerine, and a smooth, clean finish with a subtle hoppy aftertaste.