How To Use Technology Solutions To Smash Your Marketing KPIs 

Measuring your KPIs can be impossible without the right tools. The Integrations Marketplace helps marketers discover and connect with the perfect partner to boost engagement, increase basket size, and maximise ROI.

As a marketer, your KPIs can range from increased new customers to improved onsite engagement. Without the right tools and technology, this information can often be impossible to measure.

That’s where integration partners come in. Often referred to as technology partners, these partners can plug into your eCommerce website and help marketers achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.

With Commission Factory, finding and connecting with integration partners couldn’t be easier. We offer seamless, one-click integration automation with our Integrations Marketplace to help our brands easily connect with and measure the success of integration partners.

The Power of Choice

Every brand is different. With unique budgets, targets, audiences, offerings and resources, there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution when it comes to marketing, and affiliate marketing is no exception.

Our Integrations Marketplace was created with this principle in mind. Featuring partners of varying sizes, offerings, and compensation models, advertisers have the flexibility to select the perfect partners that align seamlessly with their strategic vision and budget.

Solution Definition Visual Shopping A technology that analyses the ROI of television ads in a way that historically hasn’t been possible. Web Push Notifications Short, timely messages are sent directly to a user’s web browser, even when the user is not on the website. They help engage and re-engage users with updates, offers, or reminders. App Tracking The process of collecting data on user interactions within a mobile app. It helps in understanding user behaviour, measuring affiliate marketing performance across your shopping app, and optimising marketing strategies. Referral Marketing A strategy that incentivises existing customers to refer new customers to a business. It leverages word-of-mouth marketing by offering rewards for successful referrals. Email Remarketing A technique that involves sending targeted email campaigns to users who have interacted with a brand but have not completed a desired action, such as making a purchase. It aims to re-engage and convert potential customers. Display Prospecting Display advertising is used to attract new customers who have not previously interacted with a brand. It involves targeting potential prospects based on their interests and online behaviour. Keyword/Domain Correction A technology that ensures keywords and domain names used in digital marketing are accurate and optimised. It helps improve search engine rankings and the effectiveness of online campaigns. Display Retargeting A form of online advertising that targets users who have previously visited a website but did not make a purchase. It displays relevant ads to these users as they browse other sites, encouraging them to return and complete their purchase. Programmatic / RTB (Real-Time Bidding) An automated process of buying and selling online ad space in real-time through auctions. It uses algorithms and data to target the right audience at the right time. Onsite Engagement Tools and strategies used to interact with website visitors to keep them engaged and reduce bounce rates. This can include live information (e.g. “This product was purchased 50 times last week”), interactive content, and personalised recommendations. Exit Intent Technology that detects when a website visitor is about to leave the site or cart and triggers a targeted message or offer to encourage them to stay or convert before they exit. Product Recommendations Automated suggestions of products to customers based on their browsing behaviour, purchase history, and preferences. It aims to enhance the shopping experience and increase sales. Product Bundling The practice of offering several products or services together as a combined package, often at a discounted price, which increases perceived value and encourages higher sales. Chatbots AI-powered tools that simulate human conversation through text or voice interactions. They assist customers with inquiries, provide support, and guide them through the sales process. Dynamic Coupons Customised discount codes are generated in real-time based on user behaviour and preferences. They aim to incentivise purchases and enhance the shopping experience.

Complex Partnership Opportunities, Made Simple

With all the information stored neatly in each integration partner’s profile, it’s easy to understand how both the advertiser and the integration partner can benefit from the partnership. Every integration partner has a platform to showcase their offering and give direct instructions on the integration process, streamlining the advertiser’s decision-making process.

Effortless Discovery and Connection

Say goodbye to endless scrolling through affiliate directories to find integration partners. With the Integrations Marketplace, advertisers can access all active integration partners at the click of a button. Connecting has never been easier.

Cost-Effective Partnerships Based on CPA or Fixed-Rate Basis

Advertisers and integration partners work together to form a partnership that suits their needs. Commission Factory’s partnership marketing solution promises no restrictions on how partnerships should look – meaning more power and opportunities for all.

Greater Revenue Opportunities

Integration partners are a unique type of affiliate that integrates with the advertiser’s eCommerce website to enhance the end-user experience. For example, a shopping cart abandonment integration partner can encourage consumer spending and increase basket value on the advertiser’s website. That’s just one example of how integration partners can expand the advertiser’s revenue without any extra effort on the advertiser’s side.

Our goal at Commission Factory is to facilitate the best partnership opportunities for brands and affiliates in a way that suits each business individually. With the Integrations Marketplace, advertisers can easily discover and connect with partners that can enhance their eCommerce platform, build demand, and influence customer demand. Commission Factory is dedicated to evolving the affiliate industry through infinite collaboration, unique partnership opportunities, and innovative technologies.

Commission Factory is not only the Asia-Pacific region’s largest affiliate network, working with more than 700 of the world’s biggest brands, but is also a performance marketing platform that allows all types of partners, from integration partners to influences, to earn money and online businesses to increase sales.

Register as an Advertiser today.