Hopeful Monsters Wins Creative Account For Club Med ANZ

Club Med, the luxury all-inclusive resort operator, has appointed independent creative agency Hopeful Monsters as its creative partner across Australia and New Zealand.

The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch at the end of last year.

Hopeful Monsters will manage all creative communications for the brand, driving demand for all-inclusive stays and positioning Club Med as a bucket list destination for the ANZ market, supporting the brand’s mission to create unforgettable holiday experiences.

The all-inclusive resorts company has over 70 sun and snow destinations worldwide.

“Hopeful Monsters’ response went beyond our expectations, combining strategic insight with bold creative thinking that perfectly aligned with our objectives. Their team demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand evolution and future direction, presenting ideas that were both innovative and practical. The natural chemistry and shared vision we experienced made them the clear choice. We’re excited to begin this partnership and bring their transformative ideas to life,” Luca Postiglione, head of marketing at Club Med Pacific said.

“All-inclusive holidays started with Club Med way back in 1950 and while the concept of all-inclusive has changed a lot since then, Aussies’ perceptions haven’t. With Club Med completing a shift to a 100 per cent upscale offering in April of last year, we’re here to help change that – from all-you-can-eat buffets to all-you-desire luxury experiences, kicking off with a pop-up office in the Maldives… one can dream,” Katie Barclay, CEO at Hopeful Monsters added.

In 2024, Hopeful Monsters welcomed multiple new clients to its portfolio which includes NFL, Adobe, Converse, Resmed, RSPCA and End Food Waste Australia.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
