Hop On The Boomtown Bus: Your Ultimate Ride At Cairns Crocodiles 2025!

Get ready to cruise into Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, in style on the Boomtown Bus, powered by goTransit!

That’s right, the popular Boomtown bus is back for 2025, providing the ultimate transport service to get you where you need to be—stress-free and on time.

Not got your tickets yet? Snap em up here.

Whether you’re landing at the airport, heading to the Cairns Convention Centre, or getting ready for the party of the year, Boomtown’s dedicated shuttle service will have you covered.

The Boomtown Bus isn’t just a ride—it’s your first taste of the Cairns Crocodiles experience, so forget the hassle of booking cabs or trudging through the heat. We’ve got you sorted with air-conditioned, vibe-filled travel that gets you there in style.

Think of it as networking on wheels … you’ll be sharing the ride with fellow creatives, industry leaders and maybe even your next big collaborator. It’s the perfect mix of chill and connection before the real action kicks off.

Returning for the second year to the landmark industry event, where almost 2,000 revellers are expected, make note of the schedule below to ensure you can travel with ease.

Your Official Boomtown Bus Transport Schedule:

Monday – Welcome to Cairns!

Airport to Hotels: Round-trip shuttle service to ensure a smooth arrival and check-in.

12pm – 3pm

Tuesday – Let’s Get Down to Business

Morning Hotel to Convention Centre Shuttle: Running from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM to get you to your sessions on time.

Pinterest’s Welcome Party Transport: Buses will run for the biggest kickoff party of the festival from 5:30pm from Hemingways and returning you to your hotels starting 9:30pm from the party.

SEE: Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Former Bunnings For Unmissable Pinterest Welcome Party

Wednesday – Another Day, Another Big Idea

Morning Hotel to Cairns Convention Centre Shuttle: Running from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM to fuel your creativity early. (we will only have one run from BT brekky to convention centre this day as we finish at 9.45- FR)

Thursday – The Final Stretch

Morning Hotel to Convention Centre Shuttle: Running from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM, helping you make the most of the last day of inspiration.

Make sure to have your delegate pass for bus access and stay tuned for any updates on transport times. We can’t wait to see you at Cairns Crocodiles 2025!

Not got your tickets yet? Snap em up here.