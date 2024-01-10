Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court.

Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop of city skyline views, with an exclusive courtside Monkey 47 Gin rooftop lounge offering delicious cocktails and bar snacks.

One of the worlds’ fastest growing sports, pickleball is a game that combines elements of tennis, ping pong, and badminton – instead of tennis rackets, players use paddles and a plastic ball on a half-size tennis court. Experts can jump straight in for a hit, with beginners also offered the chance to book in for ‘how to pickleball’ sessions with an expert coach.

Opening on Friday, 19 January, Hilton Melbourne LQS’s rooftop pickleball court will offer Sunset Sessions, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, where there will be music and a coach available to get the pickleball party started.

Complimenting the action on court, Hilton Melbourne LQS will be serving up a bespoke cocktail menu ($23).

To add to the city’s AO fever, the first 100 guests who sign up to the HMLQS and Game4Padel database via QR code at the venue will each receive a complimentary Game4Padel gift bag, including Ellesse merchandise, Luci and Game4Padel gift vouchers.

Hilton Melbourne LQS’s rooftop pickleball court will operate daily from Friday, 12 January – Sunday, 28 January 2024. Opening hours* will be:

11:00 am – 4:00 pm hotel guests access only

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm hotel and non-hotel** guest access, with the courtside Monkey 47 Lounge providing drinks and snacks courtside Located on the corner of Little Queen and Bourke Streets, the elegant upscale hotel provides easy access to the city’s recreational and cultural attractions while allowing guests to immerse themselves in the hotel’s old-world glamour and modern design.