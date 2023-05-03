Herd MSL Australian CEO Skye Lambley Expands Role To New Zealand

Skye Lambley, the CEO of Publicis-owned Herd MSL Australia, has expanded her role to her cover New Zealand.

Lambley will work with the Auckland-based team to grow its capabilities, and the talent and breadth of client work in order to strengthen its presence in the NZ market across both corporate and consumer communications.

She will also partner with the NZ Publicis Groupe leadership team to help deliver fully integrated capabilities for clients.

Publicis Groupe Australia and New Zealand CEO, Michael Rebelo, said: “I have had the pleasure of watching Skye grow into an amazing leader over these past four years. From Group MD to CEO, now as CEO of Australia & New Zealand for Herd MSL and Salterbaxter, her leadership impact will be felt across both our markets, which is very exciting for our clients and Publicis.”

Lambley will also continue in her capacity as CEO of Publicis Groupe’s sustainability consultancy, Salterbaxter.

MSL CEO of Asia, Middle East and Africa, Margaret Key, added: “Skye has done an outstanding job in building Herd MSL into one of the shining stars in the global MSL network. She is constantly driving our team to greater heights of communications success, and I know she will do the same in her newly expanded role.”

With more than 20 years of corporate communications experience representing brands such as Facebook, P&G, Microsoft and Telstra, Lambley has extensive experience driving communications programs across a range of industries.

“I am super excited to be adding NZ to my remit,” said Lambley.

“It’s a unique and vibrant market with some of the most creative minds. I have spent time with clients, the MSL team and Publicis Groupe leaders on the ground in NZ, and I am very optimistic about the opportunities that lay ahead for our capabilities and what that could mean for existing and new clients.”