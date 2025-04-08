Helia Seeks To Empower Mortgage Brokers & Home Buyers In New Campaign Via Shannon Behaviour Change

Shannon Behaviour Change and Helia have launched ‘LMI Lets Me In’, a new campaign designed to reshape the perception of Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) among mortgage brokers and home buyers.

In an industry where three-qurters of home loans involve mortgage brokers, their role in guiding and advising home buyers is critical. Yet, many brokers struggle to articulate the real value of LMI, with 74 per cent citing cost-benefit understanding as a challenge.

‘LMI Lets Me In’ is here to change that narrative, empowering brokers with real success stories and clear, compelling insights into how LMI benefits both them and their clients. It demonstrates how LMI isn’t just a necessary cost but a powerful solution that helps Australians step into home ownership sooner.

For home buyers, LMI is often misunderstood as an additional cost rather than a pathway to home ownership. This campaign brings forward real stories of first-home buyers and growing families who have used LMI to secure their dream homes—highlighting how LMI can enabling home ownership for all buyer segments, including first home buyers, upgraders and investors.

The campaign brings the benefits of LMI to life, launching across social media and digital platforms, showcasing videos featuring real mortgage brokers and home buyers sharing their experiences with LMI (including 60-second, 30-second, and 15-second versions targeting both audiences). It also has dynamic digital assets such as banners and static social media posts to drive engagement and awareness.

“Partnering with Shannon Behaviour Change on this campaign has allowed us to take a fresh, insight-led approach to shifting perceptions of LMI. Their expertise in behavioural change and deep understanding of market challenges enabled us to craft a campaign that truly speaks to both mortgage brokers and home buyers,” said Dimi Bartolillo, head of marketing and brand at Helia.

“LMI Lets Me In isn’t just about raising awareness – it’s about changing mindsets, empowering brokers to see LMI as a valuable solution for their clients, and helping more Australians achieve their home ownership goals sooner.”

By positioning LMI as a valuable option rather than a last resort, LMI Lets Me In aims to shift perceptions and encourage brokers to recommend LMI to their clients confidently.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia announcing its first interest rate cut since 2020 earlier this year, the property market is at a turning point. More Australians will be exploring home ownership, and LMI can play a crucial role in making their dreams a reality.

“The current market conditions make this campaign more relevant than ever. With affordability pressures and shifting economic dynamics, home buyers need every advantage they can get,” said Michael Daddo, managing partner of Shannon Behaviour Change.

“Our research highlights the significant role that mortgage brokers play in guiding first-time buyers, and LMI Lets Me In helps provide the clarity and confidence needed to make informed decisions. By reframing the perception of LMI, we are not just addressing an industry challenge – we are opening doors to home ownership for more Australians.”

Helia, Australia’s first LMI provider since 1965, has long championed financial well-being through home ownership. Helia partners closely with brokers and is committed to supporting brokers and they help make home ownership a reality for more Australians., This campaign is just one of the many ways Helia are delivering on this commitment.