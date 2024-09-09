Heinz Unveils New Campaign Via TBWA\Sydney

Heinz has unveiled its new campaign via TBWA\ Sydney, with the idea that “when you’re licking every last drop, it has to be Heinz”.

The campaign extends the global “It has to be Heinz” platform in Australia, capturing moments where Aussies find themselves unable to resist licking drops of Ketchup off anything caught in the Ketchup crossfire.

“We are incredibly excited to bring a truly Aussie insight to the “It has to be Heinz” platform by showing the role and driving consideration for Heinz Ketchup during uniquely Aussie consumption occasions like having a pie at the footy. This allows us to emotionally and culturally connect the audience with the brand while bringing an authentically Aussie feel to it,” said Michael Magee, CMO at Kraft Heinz ANZ.

“Because Ketchup is so delicious, it’s only natural to find yourself licking that last drop of Ketchup off something it wasn’t originally meant for. The only question is: how far is too far? A special thank you to Simon Harsent at The Pool Collective who has beautifully captured these real, human, and relatable moments,” said Kat Alvarez-Jarratt ECD TBWA\Sydney.

The campaign rolls out nationally with large format OOH in high-impact placements, and creative contextualised to where consumers are in that moment, including bespoke transit in metro areas and native to platform social executions across Meta and TikTok to capture attention.

“At Heinz, we are consumer obsessed, and leaning into consumer insight and behaviours allows us to connect with our fans in a way that really resonates. This ad is dedicated to the sauce superfans willing to do whatever it takes for the last drop of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. We wanted to create something that speaks to our fans, and if any one of them looks at the ad and says, ‘That’s me!’ then we’ll have done what we set out to achieve. It’s also a testament to our teams’ ability and willingness to move at speed to capture a moment in time, whether that’s a culturally defining moment or something that simply puts a smile on people’s faces,” said Thiago Rapp, director of Taste Elevation and Masterbrand at Kraft Heinz.

Credits:

Client: Kraft Heinz ANZ

Michael Magee, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific Developed Markets

Andrea Payne, Head of Marketing, Taste Elevation

Nicola Curran, Senior Brand Manager, Taste Elevation

Agency: TBWA\Sydney

CCO – Evan Roberts

ECD – Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt

Chief Growth Officer – Nitsa Lotus

Creative Director – Stuart Tobin

Senior Copywriter – Angus Loxton

Head of Business Management – Camilla Stapley

Business Director – Hannah Ketley

Group Strategy Director – Anna Thairs

Senior Producer – Tayla Marlow

Photographer/Director: Simon Harsent

Production: The Pool Collective

Food Stylist: Jerrie Joy

Editor: Bolt

Sound: Bolt

Colourist: Elvis Colour

Online: White Chocolate

Retouching: Cream Studios

Media: Carat

Agency (‘The Last Drop’): Le Pub Brasil

GLOBAL CEO: Bruno Bertelli

GLOBAL CCO: Cristiana Boccassini

CCO & Partner: Felipe Cury

CSO & Partner: Aldo Pini

Executive Creative Director: Greg Kickow and Alex Adati

Copywriter: Victor Sotero

Art Director: Leandro Valente

Creative Production Manager: Bruna Marchi

Creative Producer Senior: Beatriz Taka

Publicis Benelux

Global CCO: Bruno Bertelli

CCO: Eduardo Marques

Copywriter: Maarten de Maayer, Esther Van Vliet

Art Director: Jonas Marysse, Vanden-Broucke, Steffi Boom