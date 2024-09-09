Heinz Unveils New Campaign Via TBWA\Sydney

Heinz has unveiled its new campaign via TBWA\ Sydney, with the idea that “when you’re licking every last drop, it has to be Heinz”.
The campaign extends the global “It has to be Heinz” platform in Australia, capturing moments where Aussies find themselves unable to resist licking drops of Ketchup off anything caught in the Ketchup crossfire.
“We are incredibly excited to bring a truly Aussie insight to the “It has to be Heinz” platform by showing the role and driving consideration for Heinz Ketchup during uniquely Aussie consumption occasions like having a pie at the footy. This allows us to emotionally and culturally connect the audience with the brand while bringing an authentically Aussie feel to it,” said Michael Magee, CMO at Kraft Heinz ANZ.
“Because Ketchup is so delicious, it’s only natural to find yourself licking that last drop of Ketchup off something it wasn’t originally meant for. The only question is: how far is too far? A special thank you to Simon Harsent at The Pool Collective who has beautifully captured these real, human, and relatable moments,” said Kat Alvarez-Jarratt ECD TBWA\Sydney.
The campaign rolls out nationally with large format OOH in high-impact placements, and creative contextualised to where consumers are in that moment, including bespoke transit in metro areas and native to platform social executions across Meta and TikTok to capture attention.
“At Heinz, we are consumer obsessed, and leaning into consumer insight and behaviours allows us to connect with our fans in a way that really resonates. This ad is dedicated to the sauce superfans willing to do whatever it takes for the last drop of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. We wanted to create something that speaks to our fans, and if any one of them looks at the ad and says, ‘That’s me!’ then we’ll have done what we set out to achieve. It’s also a testament to our teams’ ability and willingness to move at speed to capture a moment in time, whether that’s a culturally defining moment or something that simply puts a smile on people’s faces,” said Thiago Rapp, director of Taste Elevation and Masterbrand at Kraft Heinz.
Credits:
Client: Kraft Heinz ANZ
Michael Magee, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific Developed Markets
Andrea Payne, Head of Marketing, Taste Elevation
Nicola Curran, Senior Brand Manager, Taste Elevation
Agency: TBWA\Sydney
CCO – Evan Roberts
ECD – Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt
Chief Growth Officer – Nitsa Lotus
Creative Director – Stuart Tobin
Senior Copywriter – Angus Loxton
Head of Business Management – Camilla Stapley
Business Director – Hannah Ketley
Group Strategy Director – Anna Thairs
Senior Producer – Tayla Marlow
Photographer/Director: Simon Harsent
Production: The Pool Collective
Food Stylist: Jerrie Joy
Editor: Bolt
Sound: Bolt
Colourist: Elvis Colour
Online: White Chocolate
Retouching: Cream Studios
Media: Carat
Agency (‘The Last Drop’): Le Pub Brasil
GLOBAL CEO: Bruno Bertelli
GLOBAL CCO: Cristiana Boccassini
CCO & Partner: Felipe Cury
CSO & Partner: Aldo Pini
Executive Creative Director: Greg Kickow and Alex Adati
Copywriter: Victor Sotero
Art Director: Leandro Valente
Creative Production Manager: Bruna Marchi
Creative Producer Senior: Beatriz Taka
Publicis Benelux
Global CCO: Bruno Bertelli
CCO: Eduardo Marques
Copywriter: Maarten de Maayer, Esther Van Vliet
Art Director: Jonas Marysse, Vanden-Broucke, Steffi Boom