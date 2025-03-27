Havas Red Wins Wise PR Account

Havas Red has won the Australian PR account for Wise following a competitive pitch.

As Wise’s first PR partner in Australia, Havas Red will engage Wise’s three customer audiences – consumers, SMBs, and banks – through always-on earned storytelling and creative earned campaigns stretching into several verticals from corporate and business, to travel, lifestyle, and technology.

Anhar Khanbhai, APAC PR Lead at Wise: “Australia has always been a key market for Wise since our launch. As more and more Aussies – including businesses and banks – choose Wise for their cross currency needs, we recognised it was time for us to bring on our first agency partner to support us through our next phase of growth. We were looking for a partner that really understood our mission, our values and business objectives and could distill them into a long term brand narrative. Red’s scale, resources, and diverse capabilities give us confidence that they’re the right partner for us.”

Shane Russell, CEO of Havas Red, Australia: “Wise is an incredible success story around the world and it’s an honour to help them build on their exciting mission here in Australia. As an agency with deep corporate and consumer capabilities across Australia, this is the perfect partner and opportunity for us.”

Myrna Van Pelt, Managing Partner for Corporate at Havas Red who led the pitch, said: “The team are genuinely pumped by this win. Here at Red, we’re built to work with high-growth innovative companies, and the fit with Wise’s culture and innovation pedigree, is perfect for our team. We’re looking forward to shaping Wise’s creative earned story telling in Australia.”