Havas Media Melbourne Wins Riviana Foods’ Media

Havas Media Melbourne has been appointed by Riviana Foods (part of SunRice group) across their Always Fresh and Toscano brands.

Havas Media will manage the media planning and implementation for both brands as part of the partnership.

Riviana Foods is a proudly Australian owned company with over 70 years as one of the country’s leading and most successful food importers. Part of the SunRice group of companies, collectively, these brands boast a portfolio of over 500 products across multiple food categories including rice, olive oil, condiments, and pasta.

Jacqui Vanderzeil, head of marketing & innovation said, “Riviana Foods are very happy to announce the partnership with Havas Media on our two largest and much-loved retail brands within our portfolio, Always Fresh and Toscano. Together, the teams are looking forward to an exciting year ahead as we bring these brands out of the aisle and into consumers’ hearts, minds, and kitchens at home.”

“We are excited to be working with the Riviana Foods team on what will be their first above-the-line brand campaigns in a number of years. With great brands such as Always Fresh, Toscano, Fehlburgs and Rozas Gourmet, Havas Melbourne has the right mix of category experience with expert planning and implementation capability across all channels to help Riviana Foods drive growth,” Naomi Johnston, general manager Havas Media Melbourne said.

Virginia Hyland, CEO Havas Media Group added, “We are excited to be working with Riviana Foods and extending our SunRice partnership in a market where FMCG brands are challenged to innovate to entice new consumers to their brands. Our Havas Media Melbourne team are going from strength to strength, a perfect blend of entrepreneurial thinking to delivering meaningful outcomes, backed by the global network. Delivering personalised service and smarts at a senior level.”

The first campaign for Riviana Foods via Havas Media Melbourne will be rolled out in July 2023.