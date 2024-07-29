AdvertisingNewsletter

Havas First-Half Revenues Up 3.6% But APAC Growth At 0.5%

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, presents new global strategy at a press conference in Cannes.

Havas’ revenues climbed 3.6 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of last year, according to its financial results released last week. 

However, whilst the agency group netted nearly €1.4 billion ($AU2.2 billion) in revenue globally, its regions had markedly different successes.

Revenues in Europe and Latin America were up 3.8 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively, whilst revenue growth in APAC stood at 0.5 per cent. The North American offices, meanwhile, saw a revenue drop of 6.4 per cent.

“Our various businesses have demonstrated their dynamism, both in terms of organic growth and acquisitions, the strength of their respective business models and their ability to transform and adapt to their environment and the expectations of their
customers,” said Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Havas’ parent company Vivendi.

“Havas is maintaining its dynamic, strengthened by its new strategic plan, presented in June, with a state-of-the-art operating system using the best of technology and artificial intelligence,” added de Puyfontaine.

It’s hoped that Havas’ new “Converged” strategic plan, launched in June, would give it a boost with a new groupwide operating system and a cool €400 million ($AU662 million) investment in data, tech and AI over the next four years.

Related posts:

  1. PHD Sydney’s Emma Wood Promoted To Head Of Investment 
  2. Havas Host Appoints Sebastian Vizor As Executive Creative Director
  3. The Pistol Wins Marketing Strategy, Media, Creative & Web For NannyGranny
  4. TikTok Promotes Serena Leith To Head Of Global Campaigns & Programs
TAGGED: ,
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

“I Am Genuinely Disgusted”: The World Reacts To ‘Satanic’ Olympic Opening Ceremony
TikTok Promotes Serena Leith To Head Of Global Campaigns & Programs
B&T Breakfast Club: ‘Live Streaming Is Opening Up Sports To New Advertisers & Huge Audiences’
Sod Welcomes Andrew Kent As Inaugural CEO
Register Lost your password?