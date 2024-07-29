Havas First-Half Revenues Up 3.6% But APAC Growth At 0.5%

Havas’ revenues climbed 3.6 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of last year, according to its financial results released last week.

However, whilst the agency group netted nearly €1.4 billion ($AU2.2 billion) in revenue globally, its regions had markedly different successes.

Revenues in Europe and Latin America were up 3.8 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively, whilst revenue growth in APAC stood at 0.5 per cent. The North American offices, meanwhile, saw a revenue drop of 6.4 per cent.

“Our various businesses have demonstrated their dynamism, both in terms of organic growth and acquisitions, the strength of their respective business models and their ability to transform and adapt to their environment and the expectations of their

customers,” said Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Havas’ parent company Vivendi.

“Havas is maintaining its dynamic, strengthened by its new strategic plan, presented in June, with a state-of-the-art operating system using the best of technology and artificial intelligence,” added de Puyfontaine.

It’s hoped that Havas’ new “Converged” strategic plan, launched in June, would give it a boost with a new groupwide operating system and a cool €400 million ($AU662 million) investment in data, tech and AI over the next four years.