Havaianas Turn Bondi Icebergs Rainbow For Pride, Via Monster Children Creative
Havaianas Australia has turned Bondi’s iconic Icebergs pool into a fifty-metre long LGBTQIA+ pride flag.
The eight lanes of the pool will be coloured in the stripes of the Pride flag, where each colour represents an important value held by the LGBTQIA+ community. The display will be visible until 4pm on Valentine’s Day, and was designed to reinforce Havaianas’ mantra, ‘All Love Welcome’.
Agency Monster Children Creative originated the idea of the rainbow pool, and are proud to help Havaianas spread a message of tolerance and inclusion.
“Havaianas has made a commitment globally to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, and the Australian team wanted to make a high profile statement of support,” said Creative Director Matt Pike.
Tom Nolan, general manager of Havaianas Australia said, “the rainbow lines which will run the length of the pool from Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th of February celebrate the choice that we are so privileged to have in Australia. People should swim in any lane that best represents them.”
Havaianas has also released its first range of rainbow thongs. For every Rainbow Havaianas product sold, proceeds will go towards Melbourne based organisation Minus18. The organisation acts to improve the health and wellbeing of same-sex attracted and gender diverse young people in Australia.
Currently, sales of Rainbow Havaianas have raised over $50 000.
“Havaianas funding our work truly means the world, and sends a message of love and celebration to the thousands of LGBTQIA+ youth we work with every week. This includes our LGBTQIA+ youth events, programs, online resources and articles,” said Micah Scott, CEO of Minus18.
“We love that the Bondi Icebergs takeover brings the sense of pride we inspire each day to one of the most visible and iconic parts of Sydney.”
