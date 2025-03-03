Hatched Appoints Kaimera’s Tania Babela & Bohemia’s Alex Curry

Hatched Sydney has appointed Tania Babela as investment director and Alex Curry as senior account manager.

Babela comes across from Kaimera where she was investment director for the past three years. Prior to that, she spent two years at Joy. As the Sydney investment lead, Babela will work across Hatched’s full portfolio of clients.

Babela said: “From my first day at Hatched, I felt a strong sense of community, with a focus on collaborating as a team toward a common goal. There are no egos here; instead, we are all committed to providing the best service to our clients and media partners. I am eager to work with our clients to explore innovative ways to make an impact on their business.”

Curry joins from Bohemia Group where she was a media manager. She has previously worked at UM and Wavemaker. At Hatched, she will look after clients including the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, Jack Link’s, GPT Office, GPT Retail and Kitchen Warehouse.

Curry said: “This role allows me to champion my client service skills and flex my planning muscles. The clients, the work and the team have all surpassed my expectations. It’s refreshing to join a business that values hard work and mutual support in achieving company and personal goals. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Hatched Managing Partner and Head of Strategy Danni Dimitri said: “So much great stuff is happening at Hatched. Having these two ambitious women join us in 2025 will enhance our client service and product while taking Hatched to the next level. Their experience, drive and attitude align seamlessly with Hatched’s values. They’re already making an impact, helping us to push boundaries and continue to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”