MediaNewsletter

Hatched Appoints Kaimera’s Tania Babela & Bohemia’s Alex Curry

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Alex Curry, Tania Babela.

Hatched Sydney has appointed Tania Babela as investment director and Alex Curry as senior account manager.

Babela comes across from Kaimera where she was investment director for the past three years. Prior to that, she spent two years at Joy. As the Sydney investment lead, Babela will work across Hatched’s full portfolio of clients.

Babela said: “From my first day at Hatched, I felt a strong sense of community, with a focus on collaborating as a team toward a common goal. There are no egos here; instead, we are all committed to providing the best service to our clients and media partners. I am eager to work with our clients to explore innovative ways to make an impact on their business.”

Curry joins from Bohemia Group where she was a media manager. She has previously worked at UM and Wavemaker. At Hatched, she will look after clients including the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, Jack Link’s, GPT Office, GPT Retail and Kitchen Warehouse.

Curry said: “This role allows me to champion my client service skills and flex my planning muscles. The clients, the work and the team have all surpassed my expectations. It’s refreshing to join a business that values hard work and mutual support in achieving company and personal goals. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Hatched Managing Partner and Head of Strategy Danni Dimitri said: “So much great stuff is happening at Hatched. Having these two ambitious women join us in 2025 will enhance our client service and product while taking Hatched to the next level. Their experience, drive and attitude align seamlessly with Hatched’s values. They’re already making an impact, helping us to push boundaries and continue to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”

Related posts:

  1. A Kick Off Like No Other: Fox Sports Brings The Heat To NRL’s Las Vegas Spectacle
  2. SCA’s John Kelly “Optimistic” About Economy & Growth, Emphasises Flat Cost Base To Investors
  3. No Pads, No Helmets, No Clue: Is the NRL’s Vegas Gamble Really Paying Off?
  4. Youi Outspends Uber, Apple & ANZ
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

TV Ratings: MAFS Wins The Night As Petition Launches Against It
The Hallway Co-Founder Simon Lee Joins Enigma As CCO & Partner
News.com.au Launches ‘If It Matters To You, It Matters To News.com.au’ Campaign
BINGE’s John Beohn Joins Max As Australian Content Lead
Register Lost your password?