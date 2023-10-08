Hatched Appointed As Booktopia Agency Of Record

Indie agency Hatched has been appointed by Booktopia as its communications strategy partner following a competitive pitch.

Lead image: Hatched team.

It is the first time that Booktopia has appointed a media agency of record and Hatched will work with the retailer to develop a targeted strategy that connects Booktopia with pop culture while flying the flag for the brand as the home of books in Australia.

The remit includes a full SEO audit and overhaul of Booktopia’s website framework and content ecosystem across the brand’s 17 million URLs.

Additionally, Hatched will work with Booktopia to build, manage and optimise advertising inventory across the owned media assets of the business. This will create and drive a new high-margin revenue stream and see Booktopia become a market leader in the retail media space.

Booktopia’s head of brand and communications Adam Freedman said: “Hatched presented a compelling strategic proposition that demonstrated a solid understanding of the business and category as well as the challenges and opportunities for us to navigate.

“The team provides a one-stop solution across several important disciplines that will form an important part of the evolution of our customer experience. This will help us to deliver on our overarching mission to be Australia’s bookstore of choice.”

Hatched managing partner Catherine Edghill said: “Booktopia is exactly the type of client we love working with. We’re excited for the opportunity to set them up for future success. To do this, we will utilise our complete suite of products and capabilities to drive influence across the entire customer journey. We’re thrilled Booktopia sees the benefit of an end-to-end approach inclusive of retail media. Game on.”




