Harvey Norman To Sponsor 2022 delicious. Produce Awards

News’ delicious. today announced Harvey Norman as the exclusive naming rights partner for the prestigious 2022 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards.

The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards winners, to be announced this month, will unearth and celebrate Australia’s top producers – the people who grow, cultivate, harvest and catch the best produce in the country.

delicious. editorial director Kerrie McCallum said: “Since 2005, the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards has been at the forefront of championing the unsung heroes behind our top chefs and restaurateurs – Australia’s finest producers – and educating our readers on why it’s so important to know your producer.

“Affected by severe drought, devastating bushfires, Covid-19 challenges and the floods in New South Wales and Queensland, it is so important to support our farmers and producers.

“This year, we want to discover those leading the field in food production, cultivation and wild-catch practices and for the top-quality produce it results in. We are acknowledging producers with a focus on environmental sustainability, provenance, species diversity, preservation and collaboration with the local community.

“We are delighted to have Harvey Norman return as our presenting partner for the fourth consecutive year, their continued support and commitment helps this important initiative thrive.

“After hosting our Awards ceremony virtually for the past two years, we are really excited to join chef Matt Moran at Chiswick Woollahra for a stunning dinner to celebrate this year’s winners. delicious. readers will also have the chance to join us for the celebrations.”

Harvey Norman executive chairman Gerry Harvey said: “Working on the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards is one of the highlights of my year. Together we discover exceptional produce and meet the Australian producers who keep our cooking and dining experiences at the cutting edge for taste and nutrition. This year is another stand-out.”

In the lead-up to this year’s Awards, delicious. and Harvey Norman will again run a consumer advocacy campaign, Produce to You, supported by News Corp Australia. The campaign will encourage consumers to purchase local produce – the very best way to support farmers and small producers – by highlighting the stories of the people behind this country’s best produce via #producetoyou.

The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards has set the benchmark for Australian produce for 17 years, thanks to the expertise of the Awards governing board, and the national judging panel, some of the country’s best chefs, experts and food journalists who volunteer their time.

The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2022 Governing Board includes: Awards Patron Maggie Beer, Christine Manfield, Guillaume Brahimi, Shannon Bennett, Colin Fassnidge, Martin Benn, Vicki Wild, Ross Lusted, Sunny Lusted, Neil Perry, Kylie Kwong and Mike Bennie.

The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2022 National Judging panel includes: Alla Wolf-Tasker, Andrew McConnell, Peter Gilmore, Matt Moran, Josh Niland, Matt Stone, Jo Barrett and Lennox Hastie.