Harnessing Clout, Curation & Confidence To Drive Word Of Mouth: A New Approach To Influence

In today’s hyper-connected world, word of mouth (WOM) remains one of the most powerful forces in shaping consumer behaviour. It makes sense, as our screens and our feeds become more cluttered with content, and we become desktop detectives scanning for that #sponsored hashtag as the lines are being blurred with a lack of integrity around product-based influencer content.

While WOM has always been a valuable tool in a marketer’s toolkit, it is by definition a human, fallible, uncontrollable tactic. It doesn’t sit neatly within the traditional marketing set – and if you had a magic formula to ensure you could positively influence it, you’d be sitting back and rubbing your hands together.

While, of course, there is no magic formula, new research from Are Media and Pollinate says that the key to creating the strongest chance of showing up positively in conversations lies in understanding three critical elements: clout, curation, and confidence. Together, these principles not only drive the buzz around a product but also inspire genuine, lasting advocacy. Word of mouth under the power of these three elements becomes something even more powerful, word of influence.

The Power of Clout

Clout is about leveraging the influence of trusted figures – celebrities, industry leaders, experts or editors – who have the authority and reach to sway opinions. However, clout isn’t simply about celebrity status. It’s about finding people whose opinions resonate with their specific communities.

Take, for example, the massive success of Fenty Beauty in a landscape dominated by new products and celebrity-founded brands. Rihanna, the face of the brand, exemplifies clout, but the real power lies in her inclusive approach, inviting influencers and customers from diverse backgrounds to speak to their circles. Her clout amplifies the message, but it’s the shared experiences of her community that drive deeper, personal connections with the brand.

Curation: Crafting the Narrative that Resonates

As we’re bombarded with a sea of information dictated by algorithms, it’s often the most unexpected and surprising messages that break through the noise. Environments that take the essence of an interest or passion (fashion, interior design etc) and curate content about the topic – and topics adjacent – offer a journey for consumers that enable organic discovery. It’s why magazine brands such as marie claire, ELLE, The Australian Women’s Weekly and Better Homes and Gardens are so successful at driving brand awareness and favourability for advertisers. Product placement and brand recommendations become seamlessly linked to content, which ultimately provides context and meaning to decision making.

Confidence: Empowering Advocacy

Brands must also instil the confidence in their consumers to share their experiences openly and proudly. They will only recommend products they truly believe in, so if your product is solid, your value’s clear, or you’ve got some killer social proof, you’re well on your way to inspiring that kind of confidence. If your brand has shown up in those curated environments that offer social currency (like magazines), it helps too. When consumers feel empowered to share their experiences – whether it’s through a glowing review or a casual recommendation – they become a part of your brand’s story.

Driving word of influence isn’t about reaching a singular target demographic; it’s about understanding the full shape of your consumer’s social circle. This includes not only direct friends and peers but also other influential figures in their life, like family members, co-workers or even that one random person they follow on Twitter who always has the best recommendations. The power of influence lies in the web of relationships that connect these groups. It’s why review platforms (like beautyheaven or Bounty) are so valuable; they encourage a level of advocacy that transcends specific brand and audience targeting and looks to simply focus on peer generated trust.

Clout, curation, and confidence aren’t just buzzwords; they represent the new pillars of effective WOM. By leveraging the power of trusted figures, creating curated experiences that resonate with consumers, and empowering individuals with the confidence to share about your brand, you’re sparking meaningful, authentic conversations that last long after the hashtags have faded.

Natalie Bettini is the head of consumer data and insights at Are Media.