Hamish & Zoe Blake Front Tourism Australia’s Revived ‘Holiday Here This Year’ Campaign Via M&C Saatchi

Two of Australia’s most iconic homegrown personalities, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake, are helping to inspire travellers to book their next domestic holiday as part of Tourism Australia’s latest marketing push.

The next iteration of Tourism Australia’s ‘Holiday Here This Year’ campaign, which was first launched in January, aims to get Australians travelling safely across the country to provide a much-needed boost to tourism businesses and operators.

Created via M&C Saatchi, the campaign will be rolled out across a range of channels including print, social media, search, radio and outdoor advertising.

You can check out the launch video below:



It will be supported by a domestic media hosting program, campaign content across Tourism Australia’s social media and digital channels, and amplified through industry and content partnerships.

Activity will be executed in phases across the states to reflect local travel restrictions.

The campaign follows the launch of a teaser video voiced by Blake across Tourism Australia’s social and digital channels on Friday, which takes viewers on a journey across some of Australia’s most breathtaking landscapes and reminds them of the country’s unique aspects.



Tourism Australia chief marketing officer Susan Coghill said that with international travel at a standstill for much of this year, the temptation would be to pause the organisation’s marketing.

“Instead, we’ve shifted our focus and have continued to keep our brand visible,” she said.

“While we continue to encourage our target audiences overseas to dream and plan for when travel resumes, on the domestic front we’re ramping up our marketing efforts with the latest iteration of our Holiday Here This Year campaign to activate short-term demand for Australia’s incredible tourism experiences.”

Avish Gordhan, executive creative director at M&C Saatchi, said: “After all that’s happened this year, Aussies deserve a holiday.

“Even if you can’t get out and see the country right now, it’s a great time to start planning all the things you could do when the world gets a bit more normal.

“We couldn’t think of anyone more fitting than Australia’s favourite couple, Hamish and Zoe, to encourage Aussies to think about getting out there again, enjoying the wonderful experiences in our backyard and, importantly, helping the tourism industry and the country recover in the process.”