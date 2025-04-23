Hamish & Andy Sign Early Long-Term Extension With LiSTNR

Hamish & Andy, Australia’s most successful podcast and radio duo, have signed an early long-term extension with Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) ensuring their hit Hamish & Andy podcast remains an exclusive to the LiSTNR audience network for years to come.

Hamish & Andy share a 25-year history with SCA, spanning both radio and podcasting, with their ever-growing loyal fan base a testament to their enduring appeal. As hosts of Australia’s highest rating radio show of all time, they seamlessly transitioned to podcasting in 2018. Continuing their upward trajectory, the Hamish & Andy podcast has been one of the most successful podcasts in Australia. Over the past three years the podcast has consistently attracted an audience of more than 800,000 monthly listeners and has been crowned the number one podcast a record 26 times in the Australian Podcast Ranker Top 200.

The new deal covers Australia’s most successful podcast, the weekly Hamish & Andy podcast, along with fan-favourite Hamish & Andy’s Remembering Project.

“Hamish & Andy aren’t just one of Australia’s most beloved media duos — they’re consistently one of the most listened-to podcasts in Australia. Their authenticity and one-of-a-kind connection with audiences is unmatched, and we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership. Hamish & Andy continue to play a vital role in LiSTNR’s success, and as the country’s Number One podcast network, we’re doubling down on what we do best: delivering premium brand-friendly content to the audiences that matter. SCA is all about audio, and this extended partnership with Hamish & Andy exemplifies that commitment,” said John Kelly, SCA’s CEO.

“We are thrilled to be continuing the podcast with LiSTNR. They have been an immense support in the past across all of our extremely important endeavours which have included: bringing peace to two rival Croc Jumping Tour companies in the NT, uncovering that the chocolate treat Maltesers doesn’t have the letter ‘a’ in the back half of the spelling to actually say ’teasers’ as it is pronounced, and trying to find out how the Health Star Rating works on foods. It just makes sense that LiSTNR continues to back these heroic missions. Glad we’ll be able to have many more years of this service to the people,” said Hamish & Andy.

“We are insanely excited that Australia’s greatest ever media duo Hamish and Andy, often replicated but never matched, will deliver their world-famous, seriously unserious nonsense for many years to come. It’s the perfect, inseparable partnership with their home at LiSTNR, the home of Australia’s biggest podcasts and creators,” said Dave Cameron, SCA chief content officer.