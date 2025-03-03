GumGum’s Sorrel Kesby & Former Outbrain Boss Ayal Steiner Launch EvenBetter.ai To Help Businesses Squash Gender Pay Gap

Sydney-based startup EvenBetter.ai has launched the world’s first AI-driven platform to help businesses move beyond gender pay gap reporting and take real, data-driven action in the workplace.

Co-founded by media and tech execs Sorrel Kesby and Ayal Steiner, the launch coincides with the release of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) report, which now publicly discloses the gender pay gaps of over 9,000 Australian companies.

Where conventional pay gap reporting captures a single company level measure, it overlooks key factors like talent availability, market conditions, and seniority. EvenBetter.ai said it unpacks the underlying pay gap drivers to deliver actionable insights, empowering businesses to reduce their gender pay gap in the most effective way.

“The gender pay gap in Australia is above 20 per cent, and while thousands of businesses go through a time-consuming process of collecting and reporting their gender pay gap they struggle without specialised technology to drive insightful actions from it,” said Kesby.

“Companies that ignore their gender pay gap will be left behind by those that take action. The businesses that move early send a clear message—to both current and future talent—that they are committed to building a fairer, more equitable workplace.”

“We are a technology company; we have no social agenda other than helping companies do the right thing, by women and men alike,” added Steiner. “There is currently no platform that collects, analyses, and delivers clear, data-driven recommendations for closing the pay gap. We delve much deeper to uncover the true drivers behind gender pay disparities, empowering businesses to take informed, strategic action.”

EvenBetter said it has developed a unique AI model to organise and standardise raw pay data, leveraging proprietary market benchmarks to deliver high-precision, personalised analysis within the relevant context. Data-driven insights and suggestions are generated using EvenBetter.ai’s world-class methodology that factors multiple dimensions such as:

Market talent structure to analyse availability by gender

Diversity analysis to identify representation gaps

Leadership addresses disparities in career progression

Pay equality pinpoints inequities with actionable solutions.

EvenBetter.ai has already secured its first customers in property giant Knight Frank and FujiFilm Australia.

“EvenBetter’s approach to gender pay management is exactly what we need,” said Knight Frank chief people officer Kristin Hay. “It costs our business significantly to create basic reports that are immediately out of date. We need timely, targeted insights to make the best decisions for our business.”

Industry experts have also praised EvenBetter.ai’s methodology for delivering clear, evidence-based solutions.

“EvenBetter implements a robust and sophisticated methodology to analyse and interpret Gender Pay Gap data,” said Professor Geni Dechter from UNSW’s School of Economics. “They developed a unique capability to identify and quantify the drivers of a company’s gender pay gap by isolating factors such as market talent availability, hiring and promotion biases, and pay equality issues.”

“Every company wants to do the right thing and reduce their gender pay gap,” said Jacqueline Chow, director at Coles, NIB and Charter Hall. “But I have seen many businesses resort to decisions that are not data-backed and hence are ineffective or even counterproductive. EvenBetter’s platform arms leadership teams with data and insights to put them on the optimal path to reducing the gender pay gap.”