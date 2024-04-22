GumGum & Playground xyz To Merge Media Portfolio, Creating “Powerhouse” Ad Suite

GumGum has announced the integration of Playground xyz’s media portfolio into its Asia-Pacific (APAC) business, creating a suite of AI-powered, advanced contextual ad solutions to help advertisers tap into the audience’s mindset and achieve standout attention rates.

Acquired by GumGum in 2021, Playground xyz is one of the world’s top attention-based advertising platforms, incorporating a raft of award-winning creative ad formats. These include Hang Time, Super Skin, and Hoverboard, which provide a canvas for enhanced creativity and increased consumer attention. These formats and the entirety of Playground xyz’s media arm of the APAC market are now fully integrated into GumGum’s fleet of ad solutions.

Playground xyz’s APAC media business will adopt the GumGum brand for unification and global alignment. Playground xyz’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) will continue as a standalone data solution delivering global market-leading attention measurement for GumGum’s media business and the broader industry across Display, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, OLV and more.

This integration of GumGum’s media businesses in APAC represents the final piece of the rollout of The Mindset Platform, launched in North America and Europe in late 2023. The Mindset Platform combines AIP, GumGum’s high-impact media products, and GumGum’s advanced contextual intelligence platform, Verity. Together, attention, creative, and context bridge the gap between brands and consumers, allowing advertisers to meet audiences with the right mindset for an ad to drive increased attention, better business outcomes, and boost ROI.

“In an increasingly crowded and distracted digital ecosystem, the ability to tap into consumer mindset and capture and measure attention has become mission critical for brands,” said Sorrel Osborne, head of media, APAC, at GumGum. “The rollout of The Mindset Platform in APAC offers our clients the essence and core DNA of Playground xyz with the increased scale of GumGum. Our combined media and data offering gives brands the tools they need to stand out and achieve better outcomes, with real-time attention insights, a combination of high-impact ad products, and cutting-edge contextual intelligence”.

Global pizza brand Domino’s was the first brand to leverage the power of The Mindset Platform for its “50 per cent off” pizza campaign in the United Kingdom. The campaign achieved an average overall return on ad spend (ROAS) of 225% and an additional 3000 hours of attention on one creative element (against control). The campaign won the award for Game-Changing Technology at The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising in 2023.