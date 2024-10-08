GumGum Launches Unified The GumGum Platform & Predictive Data Engine Mindset Graph

GumGum has launched the GumGum Platform, a solution that unifies its three main product lines: GumGum Contextual, GumGum Attention and GumGum Creative.

The company has also announced the launch of a proprietary Mindset Graph, a predictive data engine aligning consumer mindsets with advertiser goals, available through the GumGum Platform or as a standalone solution.

It said the solutions power more relevant and non-invasive online experiences while maximising brand performance.

“Old-school, identity-based targeting is all data and no insight,” said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum.

“The GumGum Platform and Mindset Graph change that by providing access to contextual, attention, and creative solutions that deliver ads that truly resonate—right time, right mindset, no stalking required. We’re proving you can build genuine connections without invading people’s digital lives. It’s advertising technology that respects your privacy and actually works.”

The GumGum Platform unifies GumGum’s solutions: GumGum Contextual (formerly Verity) leverages artificial intelligence for meaningful, content-based targeting signals; GumGum Attention (previously Playground xyz’s Attention Intelligence Platform) measures ad attention, linking campaign effectiveness to real-world outcomes; and GumGum Creative delivers high-impact, attention-grabbing ads that capture consumer interest, aligning to their mindset, in that moment. This integrated approach enables advertisers to create more effective, targeted campaigns that resonate with audiences.

GumGum Contextual has seen over 100 per cent year-over-year growth and powers next-generation content understanding to benefit users, advertisers, and publishers. It enhances the user experience by using AI to detect contextual signals, ensuring ads are relevant and suit the content being viewed, while aligning with brand values and suitability. The result is a less intrusive, far better ad experience that delivers powerful performance.

GumGum Attention offers “unmatched” attention measurement capabilities, linking advertising to tangible brand outcomes. By leveraging this data, it optimises ads in real-time, ensuring they are more relevant, interesting, and less likely to be ignored. This approach not only enhances the user experience but also delivers better results for advertisers, creating a win-win scenario in the digital landscape.

GumGum Creative is a comprehensive suite of high-impact creative solutions designed to capture attention across various formats. This product line includes display ads, video ads, and CTV ads, all tailored to deliver visually compelling content that resonates with audiences. GumGum’s creatives run across 40,000 publisher partners and reach more than 820 million unique individuals per month.

The Mindset Geaph empowers advertisers by providing deep insights into the intersection of context, attention, and creative.

It identifies ideal contexts, topics and keywords for ads in real-time, based on content experiences at that moment, solving the matching problem between consumers and advertisers. As such, it promises to deliver relevant and engaging ads across all digital platforms—whether users are browsing websites, watching videos, or streaming content. For advertisers, it enhances every stage of the advertising process, from planning and activation to optimization and reporting, enabling more effective, privacy-respecting advertising.