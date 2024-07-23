GumGum Appoints Media Veteran Kerel Cooper As Chief Marketing Officer

GumGum has announced the appointment of Kerel Cooper as its new chief marketing officer.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Kerel as our new CMO,” said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. “This is a game-changing moment for us at such a transformational time at GumGum”.

“Kerel’s unparalleled expertise in ad tech is exactly what we need to skyrocket our growth. With his leadership, we’re set to revolutionize our mindset-first approach and turbocharge our ability to help our clients reach and support all audiences”.

Kerel Cooper joins GumGum from Group Black, where he served as president of advertising, driving the advancement of Black-owned media. Before Group Black, Cooper was CMO at LiveIntent, where he ascended through the ranks over seven years from VP of platform development.

His experience in the industry also includes his role as an adjunct professor at Kean University, where he teaches sports marketing and digital marketing strategies to undergraduate and graduate students. Additionally, Cooper co-founded the Minority Report Podcast.

As CMO, Cooper will be responsible for leading GumGum’s global marketing strategy, fostering brand and agency adoption of GumGum’s innovative advertising solutions, and driving overall growth. His expertise in ad tech will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities in the digital advertising landscape.

“I’m excited to join GumGum and lead the marketing efforts for a company at the forefront of contextual intelligence and innovation in advertising. GumGum’s unique approach aligns with my vision of creating meaningful and impactful connections for all audiences, everywhere. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and growth while expanding global awareness of mindset-first advertising,” said Cooper.