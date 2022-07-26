The Guardian Launches Sleek Brand Campaign Via Howatson+Co And JCDecaux

The Guardian Launches Sleek Brand Campaign Via Howatson+Co And JCDecaux
Guardian Australia launches first brand campaign via Howatson+Co and with JCDecaux as the OOH partner.

The national partnership with JCDecaux will see Guardian headlines and brand campaign artwork appear on train station screens, large format sites, and street furniture across the country.

Curated directly by the Guardian’s newsroom, the headlines will provide commuters with the day’s top news stories, targeting peak travel times during the morning and afternoon. It will expose a projected 5.2M people to monthly factual, independent news items.

The headlines are expected to go live in August, supplementing the brand campaign, which is live today.

The brand campaign tagline, ‘In the fight for progress, news needs a guardian’, highlights the progressive role that the Guardian plays in the Australian media market. 

The brand platform, ‘news needs a guardian’, highlights the need for the Guardian’s independent and factual journalism at a moment when trust in news media is waning.

Produced by agency Howatson+Co, the campaign is focused on some of Guardian Australia’s core editorial themes: the fight for progress in women’s equality, Indigenous rights and the climate crisis.

The campaign will include multiple films and dynamic digital OOH, which will be updated throughout the campaign in response to news events. It will run across TV, digital, OOH and cinema.

Jocelin Abbey, director of growth at Guardian Australia, said: “We have a clear point of difference in this market as a progressive, independent and trusted news publisher.

“Integrating Guardian headlines into the daily routines of Australian news consumers will not only improve their commuter experience, but will address the growing demand for independent, fact-based reporting, and scale access to it at the same time.

“By highlighting our unique brand of journalism, we will engage audiences seeking values-aligned media options, and inspire them to join our supporter community.”

Max Eburne, JCDecaux, chief commercial officer, said: “The Guardian is leveraging JCDecaux’s Digital Out-of-Home network and XTrackTV sites to deliver high-quality, factual journalism to Australians around the country.

“This innovative partnership will demonstrate the power of promoting brand and product alongside one another across a suite of Out-of-Home inventory reaching consumers in receptive and targeted environments.”

