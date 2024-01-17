GroupM’s Acceleration’s New Maturity Model Helps Marketers Chart Course To AI Transformation
GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the launch of a proprietary AI Marketing Maturity model to support marketers’ AI transformation journeys, maximize marketing performance, and drive long- and short-term value from AI technology.
Developed by Acceleration—the data and technology consulting practice that is part of GroupM Nexus—the proprietary model allows marketers to assess their current AI readiness across six different vectors and implement AI in their organizations thoughtfully, improving their overall marketing maturity.
To help brands maximize the positive impact of AI on their business and media performance, the Marketing Maturity Model also helps to unlock the combined power of AdTech and cloud technology, leveraging Google’s Marketing and Cloud Platforms to enable marketers to harness and further enhance their own data, technology, people, and organizational capabilities.
“Surveys show 70% of marketers want to leverage AI, but only 4% feel they have the right skills to do so,” said Nicolas Bidon, Global CEO, GroupM Nexus. “The need to help marketers adopt AI quickly, but thoughtfully, responsibly, and strategically is clearer than ever”.
The model is an actionable framework based on data derived from more than 100 successfully completed AI transformation consulting projects and 30 different use cases, which have produced substantial improvements in media efficiency while lowering cost per acquisition across several industries. Examples include a 22% increase in media efficiency for a global FMCG company, a 16% lower cost per acquisition and 15% increase in sales for an optical retailer, and a 14% decrease in cost per acquisition for a technology company.
Now brought together into a single model, these proven use cases allow brands to adopt AI into their organization in a progressive and strategic way, linking AI adoption to clear business results.
“We’re presenting a new way of measuring and achieving AI-driven maturity in marketing: our model is not based on theoretical research but built on a record of meaningful real-life projects and use cases across the marketing maturity spectrum,” said Grant Keller, Global CEO, Acceleration. “Clients are aware of the opportunities that AI is presenting; however, to extract value from this new technology, they need to be able to link implementation to clear business outcomes. With this model, clients will be able to hone their AI proficiencies and drive marketing performance at scale”.
“We know our clients are exploring and experimenting with how AI can transform their marketing and their businesses, but it can often be difficult to focus on the highest yielding use cases when a technology is moving so fast. Our AI Marketing Maturity Model has been built to help brands maximise business and media performance through harnessing the full power of their data, technology, people, and organisational capabilities – with AI as an enabler. It provides a framework for marketers to approach AI in a strategic and considered way, with the confidence that it is linked to clear business outcomes, and will deliver efficient and effective results,” said Tom Braybrook, managing director at Acceleration, Australia.
The model first assesses marketers’ foundational AI readiness, starting with a comprehensive diagnostic of existing data assets and AI activation capabilities, and establishes a maturity benchmark based on marketing analytics, digital analytics, commerce, creative AI, audiences, and bidding. Acceleration consultants then support clients with the creation of custom transformation roadmaps, charting a course that leverages AI to achieve business KPIs. By prioritizing the most relevant use cases to create immediate impact while building a path toward long-term value, the model helps to move marketers toward achieving their future-state AI ambitions.
The AI Marketing Maturity Model and associated consulting services will be available to clients in Australia, North America, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Italy, Portugal.
