GroupM and Pacvue accelerate partnership with launch of Integrated Commerce Management solution

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, today announced the launch of a global Integrated Commerce Management solution with leading commerce technology provider, Pacvue. Combining GroupM’s unique data, insights, and best practices with Pacvue’s innovative technology, the solution eliminates technology silos by unifying bespoke insights, media management, and retail operations exclusively for GroupM clients.

As reported in GroupM’s This Year Next Year Mid-Year forecast, retail media remains the fastest growing segment in digital advertising and is expected to represent 15.1 per cent of total global ad revenue in 2024 – up from less than 2 per cent a decade ago. This growth has fuelled both opportunity and complexity for brands, often leading to an increased number of data and technology providers that lack connectivity and the ability to capture the nuance of retail effectively. In response to these realities, the co-engineered solution emphasises simplicity and connectivity to give media teams and brands a clearer picture of the business.

“Our focus is on how we use technology to answer our clients’ business problems, drive incrementality, and simplify operational complexity. Our work with Pacvue makes that possible across markets, giving our clients the leading edge in a space where innovation has to be a constant,” said Samantha Bukowski, GroupM’s Global Head of Commerce.

“APAC’s dynamic ecommerce landscape presents unique opportunities and complexities for brands. Our collaboration with Pacvue blends their cutting-edge technology with our (GroupM) deep regional expertise, delivering a solution tailored to APAC and our clients’ specific needs. This empowers our clients to navigate market nuances, capitalise on emerging opportunities, and drive meaningful results,” said Nathalie Pellegrini, Head of Client Growth, GroupM APAC.

The joint solution boasts exclusive, unique features for all GroupM clients, utilising Pacvue across three core areas:

Insights: Access to unified Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) Analytics via the direct integration of GroupM’s best in class diagnostics and visualizations. Based on GroupM’s AMC Maturity Framework, teams are able to leverage bespoke queries and visuals to derive more powerful business insights, make optimization decisions, and create/deploy custom audiences in Amazon DSP all in one seamless platform. The streamlining of these features and capabilities within our Integrated Commerce Measurement solution with Pacvue will increase our speed to market for planning and activation on behalf of our clients.

Media Management: Over ten custom GroupM rules and algorithms can be applied through one-click enablement in a streamlined user interface, improving performance and reducing campaign setup times. Exclusive data integrations powered by GroupM, and early access to newly integrated retailers and channels provided by Pacvue, give clients a significant performance advantage.

Retail Operations: To meet the increasing demand for integrated management of retail operations and media, the solution merges both functions in one easy to use interface and reporting dashboard, enabling clients to holistically monitor media, 3P content hijacking, content syndication and chargebacks.

“This partnership is a testament to our ability to work with partners like GroupM to build innovative and scalable solutions tailored to provide superior, differentiated benefits for clients,” said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and President at Pacvue. “The platform is designed to unify media management and retail operations, offering a seamless experience that empowers brand partners to stay ahead in a dynamic market. By leveraging our combined expertise, we are enabling brands to gain deeper insights, optimize strategies and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.”