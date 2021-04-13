Grill’d, Melbourne Storm Launch Limited-Edition ‘Storm Burger’ For Fans

Grill'd, Melbourne Storm Launch Limited-Edition 'Storm Burger' For Fans
Grill’d has renewed its sponsorship deal with Melbourne Storm until 2023, marking the occasion with news that players have created a limited-edition ‘Grill’d Storm Burger’ for fans to try.

Grill’d founder Simon Crowe said, “we feel proud that our burgers are so healthy that they can fuel professional athletes”, with six of the Storm players helping to develop the Storm Burger.

“We know the Storm players love Grill’d, so we thought what better way to celebrate the season than giving fans a burger that’s been created by the boys,” Crowe said.

Brandon Smith, Christian Welch, Cooper Johns, Harry Grant, Josh Ado-Carr and Ryan Papenhuyzen nominated their favourite ingredients, bringing their “wish list” together to design Australia’s first-ever burger created by an NRL team.

Storm hooker Brandon Smith nominated a double layer of cheese as his ingredient of choice, proudly personifying the nickname bestowed on him by Andrew Johns back in 2019.

Grill’d claims the Storm Burger is layered with a plethora of flavours “personally selected by the six”.

Beetroot was chosen by Ryan Papenhuyzen as it represents the team colours, avocado was insisted by Christian Welch, tomato was selected by Cooper Johns (who was a little sad he couldn’t choose two ingredients with pineapple missing out), a beef pattie was picked by Josh Ado-Carr, and onion was requested by Harry Grant.

Cos lettuce, tomato relish and egg mayo make up the remainder of the ingredients which all sit between a Grill’d burger bun.

Yes, indeed “a plethora of flavours”.

When asked how the Storm fullback feels about having contributed to the first ever Storm Burger available to the fans, Ryan Papenhuyzen said: “The Grill’d Storm Burger should be a part of everyone’s footy fan pack this season.

“We’re excited we could give the fans a taste of what we love about Grill’d, and there’s nothing better than kicking back with a burger while you’re watching a game.”

Melbourne Storm chief commercial officer, Nick Haslam added: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Grill’d and know that the fans will love trying the Storm Burger.”

Fans will be able to purchase the Storm Burger exclusively at Grill’d Richmond (Swan Street) on Melbourne Storm home game days.

