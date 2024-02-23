GRG Celebrates 15 Years With Dynamic Leadership Appointments

To celebrate 15 years in business, agency GRG is announcing a suite of strategic leadership appointments and unveiling its bold vision for the future, highlighting the company’s evolution into a fully integrated collective agency and launching innovative service offerings.

Left to Right – Phil Tan, Jacqueline Balsamo, Bosco Anthony

General Manager for GRG, Jacqueline Balsamo has been appointed to the role of CEO.

“I am excited to assume the CEO role as we steer towards new frontiers, elevating our team to unprecedented heights of innovation and technology-driven services,” Balsamo said.

“GRG is poised to inspire a shift from the conventional, with a clear mission to deliver innovative solutions through technology, consistency, and enduring partnerships,” she further emphasised, highlighting her dedication to propel GRG into an exciting chapter of growth and transition from a digital agency to a holistic collective agency”.

Additionally, head of strategy and growth Bosco Anthony has been appointed to the newly created position of chief brand officer with the media buying agency.

“We have launched a suite of services designed to fuse technological advancement with marketing innovation,” Anthony said.

“Our aim is to craft an unlimited and timeless experience for our team and clients, underpinning GRG’s commitment to pioneering approaches that redefine industry benchmarks,” he added, spotlighting the introduction of a ground-breaking, world’s first AI product that enhances GRG’s portfolio and sets new standards in intelligent marketing”.

Philip Tan advances his position to head of client services.

“It’s an honour to lead Client Services, and I am thankful for the senior leadership’s confidence in me to cultivate our team and client relationships,” Tan said.

Balsamo also highlighted GRG’s strategic diversification and expansion into sectors such as travel, finance, and retail, alongside its core focus on Higher Education. This strategic direction not only shapes GRG’s ethos but also influences its selection of technology and innovation-focused alliances. Within this transformative phase, GRG proudly concluded 2023 on a high note, having garnered multiple awards in the digital media space. This accolade not only kicks off 2024 and growth initiatives on a positive note but also cements GRG’s reputation as one of the most trusted media agencies in the industry.

The focus on tech-centric marketing solutions and AI positions GRG as a frontrunner in innovative partnerships, showcasing comprehensive services across Strategy and Planning, Digital Audits, Traditional and Digital Media Buying, Creative, Public Relations, and Analytics and Reporting. Key to GRG’s strategy has been the formation of alliances with exceptionally tech-driven and value-based businesses. These collaborations not only enrich their offering but also underscore their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the client’s needs. This people-centric approach is at the heart of everything GRG does, fostering a culture of growth and innovation within the team, which is fuelled by their dedication to excellence.