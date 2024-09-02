Great Northern Brewing Co. Launches Long Run In The Australian Outback

Inspired by the Australian Outback, Long Run is a new premium lager presented by Great Northern Brewing Co.

The launch was a collaboration between Long Run and the town of Longreach, and to further connect with the town, Long Run organised a month-long mentorship program hosted by the chefs, where they worked with local chefs, and taught them the skills to carve out a successful career in the kitchen. These local chefs then worked alongside their mentors to execute the launch dinner for VIP guests together.

Long Run is a 4.5 per cent ABV lager brewed with 100 per cent Australian barley to toast the special moments in life.

The new beer, which is sold only in Queensland, celebrated its official launch this week in the heart of the Outback: the historic town of Longreach.

On 29 August, publishers, tastemakers, VIPs, and celebrities raised their glasses to the new beer at the stone-block Bruce Yeates Memorial Cottage, built by RM Williams and named after the first chairman of one of Longreach’s iconic tentpoles: The Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame.

“The Long Run launch was a unique night that showed guests the beauty and traditions of the Australian Outback, where deep bonds are forged and amazing things are achieved,” said Verity Jackson, Long Run marketing manager.

“The Australian Outback is the inspiration behind Long Run and there is no better place to celebrate this than in the heart of the Outback in Longreach. With a satisfying crisp finish, Long Run is for beer lovers who know getting things done can take time – but in the long run, it’s worth the effort”.

Throughout the night Cattledogs, Bulls, a whip-cracking performance, open-fire marshmallow roasting and more showcased Outback life to guests, while a custom mural created by Queensland artist Jarad Danby was unveiled in the town centre. The artwork depicts elements of the eccentric town and will be a permanent fixture in Longreach’s bustling Swan Street, acting as a gift from Long Run, and a reminder of the town’s role in launching the beer.

Long Run was poured at the Memorial Cottage where it was paired with a special menu showcasing local ingredients prepared by leading Australian chefs including Hugh Allen, Chris Marshall, Sam Homan, and John Demetrios underlining Long Run’s commitment to quality.

The curated menu included dishes created by these chefs, integrating local ingredients into some of their signature dishes such as Vue de monde’s renowned damper and Yugen’s bonbons filled with Long Run caramel and lemon myrtle brown butter.

“Great Northern has grown rapidly in recent years. The time is right to launch Long Run for the discerning drinker to toast the special moments in life”.

To continue the launch activities, from next week, Brisbane beer drinkers can enjoy Long Run at a custom-built bar at the Jubilee Hotel, in Fortitude Valley. The pop-up activation will run for four days from Thursday, 5 September with drinkers able to swap their used bottlecaps for branded merchandise including sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, and more.

Long Run has a subtle tropical hop and citrus aroma that carries lightly onto the palate. It ends with a subtle bitterness and a slight malt sweetness, to give that signature clean crisp finish that has become a defining characteristic of the brewer behind Australia’s most popular beer. It is on sale at select Queensland pubs, clubs, and bottle shops.