Gotcha Fresh Tea Partners With Hello Kitty For 50th Anniversary Collaboration

Gotcha Fresh Tea is toasting the 50th anniversary of the pop culture phenomenon, Hello Kitty, who has delighted the young and young at heart ever since she burst onto the global stage in 1974. The brand collaboration campaign will see Gotcha Fresh Tea stores across Australia offer two Hello Kitty-inspired bubble tea flavours and a limited-edition range of official Hello Kitty 50th anniversary merchandise.

With ingredients inspired by the famous Hello Kitty character created by Japanese company Sanrio, the two Hello Kitty 50th anniversary special Gotcha Fresh Tea flavours are Melon Magic Matcha, a blend of honeydew and matcha (Japanese green tea) with white pearls, grass jelly, and aloe vera in jasmine milk tea with fresh milk, and Bubba Grape Blast, a refreshing grape drink with white pearls, grass jelly, and aloe vera in jasmine milk tea with fresh milk, reminiscent of Hubba Bubba sweets.

Gotcha Fresh Tea founder and owner, Roger Fu, described the collaboration as “a ‘matcha’ made in heaven”.

“Our last promotional campaign with Hello Kitty proved particularly popular with our Australian customers, and if Hello Kitty’s remarkable fame is anything to go by, this very special commemorative 50th-anniversary promotion is sure to be even more popular,” said Fu.

“It’s part of Gotcha’s marketing strategy to partner with pop culture icons that embody the same values as Gotcha – that is, values that endorse inclusiveness, kindness, friendship and of course, oodles of fun and flavour”.

“Our recent collaborations with Hello Kitty and Pokémon boosted group sales by about 20 per cent last financial year, and our marketing partnership with Sesame Street has also proved a massive hit”.

“While there is a lot of hard work that goes into bringing these collaboration campaigns to life, they’re certainly what our customers want and they work so well because they appeal to so many from multiple age brackets”.

“The entire Gotcha Fresh Tea team is super delighted to pay homage to Hello Kitty and my top tip to her fans is to get to our stores or online swiftly because stocks won’t last long,” added Fu.

Bursting with fun and flavour, white pearls (kanten) and grass jelly include numerous nutritional benefits. Kanten, which is derived from algae, is low in calories, high in dietary fibre, and rich in essential minerals, supporting digestive health and weight management. Grass jelly is high in antioxidants and fibre, aiding digestion, boosting the immune system, and potentially lowering blood sugar levels.

Hello Kitty is today a global merchandising superstar and her adorable expressionless face is featured on an exclusive range of Gotcha x Hello Kitty collectable cups, created by the two brands and released as official keepsakes to mark the milestone anniversary campaign.

Australian fans can choose from four double-layer character cups, ten stainless steel character cups, and two paper cup varieties in a range of sizes, 600ml Stainless Steel Tumbler for $35, 450ml Flip Cap Stainless Steel Tumbler for $39.50, 320ml Flip Cap Stainless Steel Tumbler for $34.50, 600ml Double Layer Cup for $27.50, and 1.2L Stainless Steel Tumbler for $55.

The only international bubble tea brand founded in Australia, Gotcha Fresh Tea last month announced a raft of new Australian stores, as well as an ambitious plan for rapid global expansion.

Gotcha currently has more than 200 stores globally and more than 50 in Australia alone, planning to reach 100 Australian franchised stores within the next three years.

To help keep its offering fresh and exciting, Gotcha launches a new product series every quarter and is currently working on a unique Bubble Tea Gelato. The company is also working on the development of a new ‘super’ machine to streamline the bubble tea creation process and reduce labour costs by more than 20 per cent.

The limited-edition range of official Hello Kitty 50th anniversary merchandise, available in stores and online until stocks last from 22 July 2024.