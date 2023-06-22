Google Takes The Piss Out Of Rival Apple In New Work For Its Pixel Smartphones

Google has just unveiled its new Pixel smartphones and is using one of Samsung’s old tricks in its marketing – taking cheeky potshots at rival Apple.

The series of five ads are called “BestPhonesForever” and paint the iPhone as old and dated and no longer cool enough to keep up with new, hip players on the block such as Google. It’s worth noting, the iPhone is a mere 14 years old, however.

Basically the ads poke fun at the respective phones’ camera and video offerings, security and charging speed.

It’s estimated the global smartphone market is worth $US410 billion annually. In the US, Apple has about 58 per cent of the market, to Samsung’s 30 per cent, and Google’s two per cent.

Check out the new spots below: