Google Pledge To Make Your Advertising Experiences Safer

During Google’s annual I/O presentation, in which the company unveiled all their cool new gadgets and services, the tech giant also revealed the ways by which it is moving to create a safer web space for everyone.

In regards to advertising, Google is creating the Ad Centre, a new initiative with which it hopes to give a greater level of control to user’s privacy settings regarding the advertisements that appear on their YouTube, Google Search and Discover feeds.

People will also have the ability to choose the types of ads that they do or don’t want to see – for example they’ll be able to select or remove ads from the fitness, technology, or tourism sectors – learning more about how the system does that.

According to Google, these options will likely become available by the end of the year, going under the company’s greater privacy policies, alongside the removal of their personal information – such as phone numbers, home addresses or personal emails – from the search engine’s results.

Among other steps that the company said it will be taking to protect people’s information and privacy online will be the forthcoming additions of Account Safety Status to all Google Accounts, malware protections to all Google Workplace documents and the launch of virtual (credit or debit) cards on Chrome and Android.

Google also announced the design and release of Protected Computing, new technologies which will assist in protecting people’s privacy by minimising their data footprint, de-identifying their data and restricting access to sensitive data.

All this, and more, will be coming by Google in the next few months.