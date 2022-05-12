Google I/O 2022 Conference Introduces A Number Of Cool New Tech Stuff That You’ll Want To Own
During its annual Google I/O keynote presentation, the tech giant showed off all the fancy new gadgets that they plan to release within the next few months, including the latest in their series of Pixel smartphones (the 6A and the Pixel 7) their new Pixel Watch and their Pixel buds pro. They also revealed a pair of viewing glasses that come with AR support (no, it’s not Google Glasses!)
The presentation began with the reveal of the updated model of the company’s current flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a. The device, which is estimated to be worth around $650, will use Google’s very own Tensor AI chipset and support a 12-megapixel camera. Users will also be able to make full use of Google’s Magic photo eraser tool, with the company stating that they will continue to support the device with security updates for the next five years at minimum.
The next item to be showed was the newest in Google’s smartphone series, the Pixel 7, although the reveal was rather brief. Holding off on completely lifting the veil from their fancy new product until its full presentation later this year, the hosts were stingy with the information they shared, pointing out that it will support the company’s next-generation Tensor chips and it will be made by 100 percent recycled aluminium. No news on pricing or release date however. We’ll need to wait a little longer for those!
The focus then moved on to the first in -what we assume might be a long line in- Google’s series of smartwatches, the Pixel Watch. This product had already been rumoured to exist after a series of leaks, yet the company officially announced it during the I/O conference, further stressing that it will be released some time this spring. Some of its most notable features are its easily distinguishable “tactile crown” and its round (and not square) face. The device will support the company’s Wear OS 3 system and will also come with Fitbit for those who want to keep track of their fitness levels. Google said they will give more info on this new smartwatch closer to release.
Next up on the list of new reveals were the tech giant’s wireless earphones, the Pixel Buds Pro. These nifty little gadgets will be out in the wild much faster than all the other items that were shown off during the conference, making their debut in late July. These $290 earphones will come with multipoint connectivity and active noise cancellation and they will carry an IPX4 certification for water protection. Furthermore, when paired with a Pixel smartphone device, they will provide users the option to use spacial audio.
Of course, as a good host, Google held the best for last, with the company unveiling a pair of viewing glasses that come with full augmented reality (AR) support. It’s worth pointing out that these glasses, which are in no way tied to the previously known Google Glass, are still at the prototype stage. However, the company showed off a rather impressive video in which the glasses were shown to listen in and transcribe in real time what the wearer was hearing, creating a true innovation for those with impaired hearing. Not much else was made known about this rather impressive piece of technology, as the presenters remained tight-lipped.
Besides all their new devices, Google also shared information about some other of their most well-known products and services such as the Android 13, which will soon see updates that will make it more suitable for larger screens, Google translate, which will support a series of new languages and the Google Wallet, which will allow users to add their digital driver’s license, among others.
Aussie F1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo was also featured on a small video during the presentation alongside his McLaren co-driver Lando Norris using the updated Android 13 system on a big TV screen.
Google also provided updates for YouTube, Maps, Workspace and Lens.
