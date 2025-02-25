Google Announced As Marquee Sponsor For Australian Effie Awards

Advertising

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has announced Google Australia as the new marquee sponsor of the Australian Effie Awards.

The three-year partnership includes the development of a program of events and initiatives to assist agencies and brands develop campaigns.

Google and its video platform YouTube will support ACA’s existing Effie programs including Inside Effectiveness, The Work Behind The Work, and the Effie Gala Dinner.

“We’re thrilled to have Google, one of the world’s leading brands, backing the Effies. It’s a perfect match—combining Google’s expertise in data-driven marketing with Effies’ mission to champion strategic and creative effectiveness. The partnership will add enormous value to the industry by elevating our collective understanding of what truly drives business results,” Michael Rebelo, chair of ACA said.

“We’re incredibly excited to deepen our partnership with the Effie Awards. At Google, we believe in the power of technology and creativity to drive measurable results for advertisers and brands. The Effies recognise those who are pushing the boundaries of marketing effectiveness, and we’re proud to support their mission,” Mel Silva, managing director and vice president of Google ANZ added.

“This is more than a sponsorship—it’s a commitment to deepening industry knowledge and elevating marketing effectiveness. With Google’s thought leadership, insights, and expertise, we’re building a year-round program that empowers agencies and brands to create work that drives real business growth,” Tony Hale, CEO of ACA added.

The 2025 Australian Effie Awards are now open for entries.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
