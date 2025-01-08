Gong Cha & POP MART Launch First Ever Collaboration With Exclusive Limited Edition Collectibles

Gong cha Australia has announced its exclusive collaboration with POP MART, featuring the much-loved PINO JELLY character. This marks the first-ever collaboration between PINO JELLY and a global bubble tea brand for a multi-country campaign, bringing a unique and exciting experience to Gong cha fans.

From 06/01/2025, customers will have the chance to collect limited-edition PINO JELLY-themed items with every drink purchased at participating Gong cha stores. For a limited time, customers will receive a special PINO JELLY POP MART paper cup.

Additionally, for just $5 more, customers can grab an exclusive collaboration beverage bag. For an extra $10, customers will receive a blind pocket featuring one of four collectible design pins, each showcasing different characters from the PINO JELLY series.

This collaboration is PINO JELLY’s first-ever partnership with a beverage brand for a multi-country campaign outside of China. The tie-up with Gong cha is not only significant in that regard but also marks a regional milestone, offering fans across the region an opportunity to experience a global collaboration that blends collectibles with a beloved bubble tea brand. The limited-edition PINO JELLY items are available for a short time, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking campaign.