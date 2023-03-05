GOAT Lionel Messi Reduced To Doing Truly Dreadful Chip Commercials Post World Cup

Lionel Messi not only captained Argentina to a famous World Cup win back in December, he was also named player of the tournament, snaring the 35-year-old his second Golden Balls trophy (yes, that’s actually a thing before you start sniggering.)

Such was Messi’s heroics in Dubai, commentators quickly gave him arguably the greatest footballing platitude possible – naming him the greatest player of all time or GOAT!

Now the GOAT can sit back and watch the lucrative endorsements roll in (he’s already said to be worth $A917 million.) One of which is his ongoing commitment to Lay’s potato chips.

Just in time for the UEFA Champions League final 16 (that’s where the best European teams play off against one another), Messi stars in in a new brand campaign for the potato snack firm.

The ad’s the work of creative agency Slap Global and sees the Paris Saint-Germain-based Messi have to ditch a friend’s offer to watch a game for the neighbour’s place after the former didn’t have any Lay’s in the pantry.

It’s a truly crap piece of copywriting, however, it is somewhat saved by the GOAT’s appearance and a version of Eric Carmen’s morose classic “All by Myself” with a chorus of “No Lays, No Game”.

Another problem for the multi-lingual campaign is that Messi only speaks Spanish.

Look, it’s fucking rubbish and B&T really has no idea why we’re running it. Decide for yourself below: