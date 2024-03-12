Gluten-Free Sceptics Eat Their Words With The World’s First Cardboard Cake Via The Hallway & Wholegreen Bakery

The Hallway and Wholegreen Bakery make gluten-free sceptics eat their words with the launch of the world’s first Cardboard Cake

“Let them eat Cardboard?” In a twist on Marie Antoinette’s famous words, independent advertising agency The Hallway has teamed up with Sydney-based Wholegreen Bakery to create a deliciously edible, Coeliac-Australia-accredited Cardboard Cake that will have gluten-free sceptics eating their words. Literally.

Founded in 2014 by Cherie Lyden after she and her daughter were diagnosed with Coeliac Disease, the acclaimed Wholegreen Bakery is dedicated to crafting exceptional, wholesome, gluten-free, sweet and savoury baked goods.  “If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard people say that gluten-free food tastes like cardboard, I’d be a rich lady. We’ve been proving the sceptics wrong for years, but with The Cardboard Cake, we’re taking it to the next level and tackling the misconceptions head-on,” said Lyden.

Cardboard in appearance but not in flavour, the Cardboard Cake is the result of a rigorous Hallway design process involving the development of a bespoke baking tray that could mimic the shape of cardboard grooves so it could be mass-produced at the bakery. Created with a blend of premium ingredients including butterscotch, coffee, cocoa powder, pastry, caramel and brown rice flour, the cake tastes as impressive as it looks. The detailed flavour profiling proves there’s no need to compromise on taste when observing a gluten-free diet

“This is a little cake with a big point to prove: that you can have a gluten-free diet and not deprive yourself of the pleasure of eating delicious baked goods. It’s been an extraordinary collaboration that’s taken our design and production smarts out of the studio and into the kitchen. Bon Appetit!” said Simon Lee, chief creative officer and partner at The Hallway.

The Cardboard Cake will be launched to the media on March 13 and will be available for a limited release across all three stores until March 17th, 2024.




