Getting The Most Out Of Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home
Chi Lo is the director of accounts Australia & new Zealand at The Trade Desk. Here, he explains how advertisers can successfully implement programmatic digital out-of-home in their marketing campaigns.
Billboards: one of the oldest ways of advertising. Whether standing tall by the freeway, on the side of skyscrapers or dotted around train stations, we all encounter them regularly.
So, what’s so special about these classic sights going digital?
Out of home (OOH) adverts can now be bought online, programmatically, meaning billboard ads can be changed, amended – or switched off – in real time. Creatives can be replaced automatically to respond to the external environment, maximising the effectiveness of any ad.
Picture the scene; it’s grey and pouring with rain in, the advert emblazoned on the bridge over the dreary Hume Highway displays a well-loved hot chocolate brand. In typical Melbournian style, fifteen minutes later, the sky clears, the sun comes out and commuters roll their windows down in relief. Just as quickly, that billboard ad can switch to show a tempting glass of cool iced tea.
Flexible advertising for changeable times
In digital advertising, the user journey is the key to mapping the delivery of adverts. So now DOOH has gone programmatic, where does it fit?
The simple answer is that it can fit anywhere. A digital OOH (DOOH) advert works well at the beginning, middle or end of the user journey. Let’s consider using DOOH as the starting point. Advertisers can begin the consumer journey with a DOOH ad at the station on the way to work, getting the brand on consumer’s radars. The journey can then be continued by serving more actionable ads on other channels afterwards. For example, when the DOOH ad shows the latest BMW model, users in the area of the billboard can be shown an advert for a free test drive later, on their mobiles.
But introducing it into the programmatic ecosystem and shifting it to the other end of the journey can be equally effective. Let’s say a Connected TV (CTV) advert for Nike trainers performed well in a certain area one night, billboards in the area can display the same trainers the next day with information on the nearest Nike stockist. This flexibility empowers advertisers to tell more consistent, and more personal stories, across multiple channels, all in a privacy conscious way.
It’s also possible to feed in live programmatic insights to inform DOOH campaigns. From pollen count for allergy medicine to live transport updates, DOOH can adapt to coordinate with peoples’ literal journeys, as well as their digital ones. An advert for a London tourist attraction in St Pancras Station could be timed to be displayed exactly at the same time as hundreds of excited tourists coming in on the Eurostar. If the train is delayed by an hour, so too is the ad.
Budgets are tight, is it affordable?
Much in the way that a full page spread in the Daily Telegraph costs far more than a carefully placed ad on news.com.au, this move means that OOH isn’t just a ‘go big or go home’ medium anymore. The new generation of DOOH ads will be available in every shape and size to meet every variety of budget. Digitisation has made this high reach medium more accessible than ever before. Because of the flexibility, the minimum spend required to secure a space has actually dropped. This means small, local businesses can also reap the rewards of this powerful channel. What’s more in a world where borders can be shut at the drop of a hat, programmatic principles offer agility in re-adjusting and re-deploying campaigns. Something vital to every advertising campaign now more than ever.
Out of home advertising belongs in the omnichannel campaign
The fact that OOH ads can now be bought programmatically means campaigns can be easily monitored across every channel, all from one platform. Budgets can be shifted and prioritised based on what’s working and what’s not. In the face of economic uncertainty, this level of flexibility will be invaluable for cost-effective, efficient advertising.
Advertisers can finally factor in OOH ads when looking at what drives users to buy products or click on links across a multi-channel campaign. In going digital, OOH ads have become a measurable part of the omnichannel approach for the first time.
As the last major advertising channel to go programmatic, this advancement represents a huge leap forward for the industry. So, whether it’s a Rolex watch advert displayed in the evening outside Sydney’s most expensive restaurants, or a small local bakery advertising to commuters passing through a nearby station at peak time, bringing programmatic advantages to physical advertising is an investment worth making.
Please login with linkedin to commentDigital Out of Home Programmatic
Latest News
Talent Recognised As Gallup Top Place To Work For Third Consecutive Year
Gallup's Top Places To Work survey results are in and it's all bad news for coal mines, oil rigs and the local knackery.
Study: Australians Expect Brands And Businesses To Be Acting On Big Issues
Australians expect brands & businesses to be acting on the big issues, all the while buying caged eggs themselves.
Sydney Brewery Unveils Major Brand Refresh Via Boldinc
Message to all breweries - regardless of your marketing or your brand refresh, you're forever in our hearts regardless.
Spark Encourages small Business Owners To Re-Charge Their Best Asset – Themselves
Does your "recharge time" include Marlboro, BWS and an Uber Eats pizza? You may find this health campaign unsettling.
Australia’s Chance To Build A New Data Independence Era For Publishers?
Would you like to see Australia build a data independence era for publishers? Nod along in agreement to this column.
Snoop Dogg “Thinks Pink”, Launches Rosé With Australian Wine Label 19 Crimes
Young rappers quickly learning their floral top notes from their malolactic fermentation as Snoop Dogg launches a rosé.
Greenpeace Recreates Stunning Chilean Locations To Highlight The Danger Of Plastic Pollution
Although very well-meaning, nothing's quite as depressing as the latest work from Greenpeace.
7-Eleven Is Now Selling Its Own Limited-Edition Pyjama Range
7-Eleven claims its new pyjamas range can even be worn as daywear AND confirmation of its dope smoking customer base.
BabyCenter Australia Moves In-House Under Ziff Davis Australia
Ziff Davis Australia will begin publishing BabyCenter Australia in a strategic move that will see Ziff Davis become one of the largest pregnancy and parenting publishers in the country. BabyCenter is one of the most recognisable names in pregnancy and parenting advice thanks to its top-rated pregnancy tracing app and commitment to providing medically reviewed […]
Triple M Footy Returns With New Sponsor Harvey Norman And Fresh Commentary Line Up
Triple M footy returns for another season. And it's in big strife if Cindy Gallop sees the press photo.
Sunday TV Wrap: MAFS Secures Best Night Of The Year So Far
It was MAFS first & daylight second in last night's TV numbers. Well, if truth be told, Seven's news was really second.
Revealed: Australia’s Media Richest
Australia's richest 250 has been revealed with tech, mining and dodgy property developers once again dominating.
Zenith Report: Demand For Smartphones & 5G Set To Fuel 4.5% Growth In Telco Ad Spends
New report highlights uplift in telco ad spends. Except for the ones the government bans as a national security threat.
NAB Unveils ‘Make Ideas More’ Via Clems Melbourne
The secret to a bank ad's to ensure the client doesn't come across as a cold-hearted bastard. So hats off to Clems here.
Absolut Vodka Appoints Ogilvy As Its New Global Creative Agency
Hangovers in the Ogilvy office set to be those really throbbing ones behind the eyeballs after snaring vodka client.
Gucci Release $12 Virtual Reality Sneakers
If there are any lessons to be learned in VR sneakers it's never underestimate the value of the stupid & the gullible.
Sportsbet Transforms The AFL Into A Call Centre In New Work
Have your clients threatened to take their creative in-house? Show them any Sportsbet ad and sleep easy.
Canva’s WLT Winner Sally Woellner Reveals Why She’d Reinvent Cryptocurrencies
This Women Leading Tech profile is a bit esoteric & techy. But if you can change a printer cartridge you'll be right.
Optus And AIA Announce Partnership To Kickstart A Healthier 2021
Here's tips to a healthier you in 2021. Probably a more boring and whiny you, but a healthier one nonetheless.
Former SapientRazorfish And AKQA NZ Managing Director Stephen Forth Appointed New Claxon CEO
Stephen Forth appointed as Claxon CEO, who's not to be mistaken for the Klingons, or enemy of the Starship Enterprise.
Inner Health Partners With Type + Pixel To Launch Wellness-Tracking Web App
Inner Health has launched Pep, a free wellness and probiotic-tracking web app designed to educate consumers on the whole body benefits of probiotics and encourage long-term daily usage.
Hue&Cry Is “All In” for Chris Hayes In Latest MSNBC Campaign
Continuing on campaign work for MSNBC talent Chris Hayes, the creative studio teams with McKinney on new animated spots for the Emmy-award winning television program
Dentsu APAC’s Powerful Women From Home Video Explores The Burden On Women During The Pandemic
B&T urges you to view this powerful, emotive, raw piece of filmmaking before buggering off to the pub for the afternoon.
Magazine Editor Resigns After Racist & Homophobic Tweets Reemerge
Thankfully, homophobia & racism being weeded out of the magazine industry. Body shaming & ageism still doing the rounds.
Wavemaker’s 30U30 Winner Victoria Brennan On Working In Digital: “It’s A Double-Edged Sword”
Wavemaker’s Victoria Brennan offers her top tips for succeeding in adland. And, no, drinking heavily isn't one of them.
Surfing Australia Launches New Design Identity And Team Name With Indigenous Connection To Sea Country, Via BWM Dentsu
Apparently surfing has been included in the Tokyo Olympics. It can't be long now for hotdog eating or the dung toss.
Good Morning Britain Sees 40% Decrease In Viewership After Piers Morgan’s Dramatic Exit
In yet further proof people enjoy a heady serve of rightwing vitriol with their morning corn flakes comes this news.
M&C Saatchi UK Launches ‘Good Guys Guide’ To Help Women Feel Safer On The Streets
This will really resonate for anyone who got into adland to make real, positive change. Less so for the plain slovenly.
Koala Enlists Actor Luke Cook For New ‘Just Do You’ Campaign
Whenever the ubiquitous "best brands" list arrives at B&T, it invariably contains Koala. Strangely, never Coopers Green.
No Ugly Turns Anxieties Into Lullabies In New Campaign Via Innocean Australia
Here's a anti-anxiety campaign that B&T's really worried no one will read. Is the main photo right? Do the links work?