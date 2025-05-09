Get To Know The Cairns Crocodiles Keynote & Hemingway’s Brewery Tracks

Adland, Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, is just days away.

And, to help you make the most of the show, here’s a quick rundown of the Keynote and Hemingway’s Brewery content tracks.

On Monday, we’ll give you a rundown of the Reef and Rainforest tracks, too.

Keynotes

On Tuesday (13 May) morning, at 10.10am the show will kick off in style with Melinda Petrunoff, managing director of Pinterest interviewing four-time Olympic Gold medalist swimmer Ariarne Titmus in the Cairns Convention Centre.

The pair will talk about the resilience, charisma and the people that powered her record-breaking achievements and her burgeoning creative pursuits.

Straight after at 11.05am, Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott, creators of Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki and founders of fashion label Jagger & Stone, discuss their evolution from podcasting to fashion and radio hosting, joined by Grant Tothill, Executive Head at LiSTNR Podcasts.

Keep your seats in the Keynote room as Ana Andjelic, a global luxury and fashion brand executive, alongside Nicky Briger, General Manager Luxury at ARE Media Australia, explore how brands can shape culture and build influence through creative strategies at 11.40am.

Then at 12.30, we’ll break for lunch. Content returns at 1.45pm but with a difference.

The Keynote room will remain unchanged. But the Hemingway’s Brewery track, located just a hop, skip and a jump, will open its doors, too.

At 1.45pm, Antoinette Lattouf will take the stage in the Keynote room to talk about her journey leading with purpose in the media world.

At 2.25 in the Keynote room, Harvey Norman’s Katie Page will be joined on stage by News Corp’s Lou Barrett to talk about her achievements in the business world, but also her development of programs that have transformed the landscape of sport, education and leadership for women and girls in Australia.

At 3pm, columnist, speaker, business advisor and social commentator Bernard Salt will join the stage in the Keynote room to expose the fatal flaws in conventional marketing strategies and the overlooked forces driving real economic growth.

The final session of Day 1 in the Keynote room will see a star-studded panel take the stage to talk everything about creator brand partnerships.

Hemingway’s Brewery

The Hemingway’s Brewery track will open at 1.45pm. It will run at the same time as the Keynotes and is only a short stroll from the Cairns Convention Centre.

Day one at Hemmingway’s will begin with a brief five minute welcome from Sharon Timms, marketing alchemist, wordsmith and live music evangelist, and Grant Patterson four-time Paralympic medallist, and motivational speaker.

At 1.50pm Hemmingway’s will kick off the afternoon by delving into AI’s real impact on revenue and efficiency. Led by Lucio Riberio, the panel will break down how AI can be utilised to cut down costs, boost margins and drive revenue. Joining Riberio will be Marie-Céline Merret Wirström, head of creative technology and AI, Made This, Natalie Harvey, CEO Mamamia, and Marcus Byrne, head of art / AI, Thinkerbell.

Straight after, Hemingway’s will continue pumping when Mehra Jehangir, VP business development and partnerships, APAC, System1, Jess Wheeler, creative director/partner, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, co-founder Slather SPF, Birger Linke executive creative director, VML India, and Anna Jackson, head of creative excellence, Telstra take centre stage to hold a lively discussion on the intersection of creativity, effectiveness and the future of advertising.

The ball continues rolling at 3.00pm when a panel of industry experts explore the evolving brand-music dynamic. Delving into why some things flop and others work will be Harry Wilson, managing director, noisy (Bondi Lines, Melbourne Lines & Brisbane Lines), Poppy Reid, co-founder and chief content officer, Curious Media, Duncan Collins, chief operating officer, TMRW Music, and Annabelle Herd, CEO, ARIA.

Day one at the brewery will conclude with the continuing music theme, joining a star-studded line-up on what today’s music fans are demanding and how brands can tap into a changing live music culture. To give fresh insights will be rising pop star Charley joined by Tim Farmer, chief marketing officer, DiDi, and James Griffiths, general manager creative, Universal’s BRING

Day Two

Day two will kick off with Keynotes running from 10.00-12:35pm in The Cairns Convention Centre. From there the Cairns Convention Centre will be split into two rooms titled Reef and Rainforest. Reef and Rainforest will run symmetrically from 1.45- 4.45, entailing four hours of ground-breaking insights.

Only a short stroll away is Hemingway’s jumping back into another action packed day from 1.45-4.45.

Day Three

The final day will begin in the split Cairns Convention Centre, with the Reef and Rainforest running side-by-side from 10.00-12.25pm. Following a short lunch break Keynotes will open back up to host some remarkable speakers from 1.30- 3.50pm.

Back for its third consecutive day is Hemingway’s which will be held in conjunction with Keynotes, running from 1.30-4.10.