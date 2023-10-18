George P. Johnson Appoints Darren O’Meara As Growth & Development Director

Experience marketing agency George P. Johnson has appointed Darren O’Meara as growth and development director.

Chrissie Mills, MD, GPJ said: “We are really excited to welcome Darren to the GPJ family. Darren’s deep understanding of the industry, combined with his innovative thinking, aligns seamlessly with our agency’s mission to deliver truly valuable experiences that transcend beyond a moment in time.”

O’Meara brings to the role integrated knowledge that spans experience marketing, data and analytics, creative, and media, collaborating with some of the largest global brands that include Lenovo, Adobe, Cisco, and Coca-Cola.

The experience marketing space, in particular for the B2B industry, is in such a dynamic and exciting period at the moment. Market dynamics, societal shifts and advancing technology have created a new, highly competitive experience economy, and customer experience is the currency that gives brands the advantage needed.

O’Meara said: “Key to any brand’s success is prioritising the need to build mental and physical availability for their customers, at critical moments in the journey.”

“This is why I am genuinely excited about GPJ’s track record of delivering remarkable experiences for businesses and people over the last 100+ years. They have all the ingredients to help brands dream, design, and create the extraordinary. It’s a privilege to be part of this organisation that has the talent, ambition, and structure to deliver world-class experiences.”