Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine

B&T Magazine
    Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand. 

    Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM roles, Genesis is working to invest in the future of Aotearoa by engaging rangatahi in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects. 

    In the new film spot, George takes audiences to her school where her and her classmates are learning about science, technology, engineering and math as part of the Genesis School-gen programme. 

    Launched in June 2022, this is the fifth execution from Genesis featuring George and her family, showcasing Genesis products and services. The platform has proven successful at engaging New Zealanders with Genesis, and the reasons to choose the energy provider. 

    “George and her family have been incredibly well received by Kiwis, helping to build an emotional connection and an engaging narrative that is generating strong results for Genesis. Care is at the heart of the Genesis brand and we’re proud to have a long record of supporting New Zealand schools through the School-gen programme” Stephanie Fahey, head of brand at Genesis said.

    “George and her family are working out to be a really effective vehicle to deliver proof points for Genesis and build brand affinity. We’re really excited to be adding School-gen to the suite of George stories and share the great work Genesis do in New Zealand schools with the whole country,” said Andy McLeish, partner and chief strategy officer at Bastion Shine.

    The integrated campaign includes television, radio, OOH, digital and social and will launch on 15 October. 




