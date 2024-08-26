​​Genero Hires Regional Client Services Lead

Digital creative and production consultancy Genero has appointed Jess Lake as senior client director in Australia and New Zealand.

Lake specialises in content strategy and transformation consultancy, and has been recruited to enhance the creative and production operations of Genero’s clients.

She brings a wealth of experience from roles at Hogarth Australia and News Corp Australia; most recently serving as solution design director at Hogarth.

Her hire follows the recent addition of Genero ANZ MD Chris Dodson, who previously led marketing efforts at Google and YouTube, and Chloe Lane, who joined last year as managing director of global client solutions.

“Jess understands the challenges that marketers face today and brings both strategic and practical expertise in brand building and AI-powered content creation that will be a huge asset to our local and global clients,” Dodson said.

Lake said: “Joining Genero is an exciting opportunity to be part of a company that truly understands the importance of flexibility in creative partnerships. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team here and helping our clients achieve lasting impact.”

Genero supports global brands, including Meta, BBC Storyworks, Hilton and L’Oréal, by simplifying and enhancing their in-house capabilities through a network of more than 130,000 professional creatives.