Gen AI Use Rises To 80% Among APAC Media & Comms Professionals, Industry Report Reveals

‘The 2024 Gen AI x Comms Industry Impact Report’ charts media and communications professionals’ fast-evolving relationship with generative AI (Gen AI) in their work. Among other findings, 76 per cent of media and communications professionals predict Gen AI will disrupt or render search engine optimisation (SEO) obsolete.

This year’s 41-page report produced by Media Collateral in partnership with State of Digital Publishing (SODP) documents an industry in a state of flux, with adoption, use cases, fears, hopes and frustrations rapidly evolving since the inaugural report in December 2023.

Gen AI adoption has risen to 80 per cent in 2024, with a significant shift towards full integration into daily tasks, from 18 per cent in 2023 to 24 per cent in 2024.

The stats highlight the need for adaptation in the digital landscape.

Andrew Thompson, lead author, manager of editorial & research, Media Collateral said the latest study provides an important snapshot of the impact of Gen AI on the industry, while providing the opportunity to benchmark sentiments and document the evolving nature of the shift.

“While usage has increased, we can see that some of the immediate hype—both hopes and fears—has settled as the tech’s practicalities and limitations become clearer. However, it’s evident the industry is bracing for substantial evolutions that will further alter the landscape. Some are expected to democratise and enhance human connection, while others threaten to cause misinformation and division,” said Thompson.

The report reveals optimism around the future of work, with fears of job losses subsiding. 22 per cent of respondents now believe Gen AI will create more job opportunities, a 12 per cent increase from 2023.

Marketers’ initial enthusiasm has tempered, with many scaling back from deep integration and returning to the experimentation phase. In contrast, journalists show signs of overcoming initial resistance to Gen AI, with a significant increase in the exploration phase, from 15 per cent to 33 per cent.

The report also revealed evolving use cases, with content generation remaining the primary use case. It showed a notable surge in using Gen AI for video and design creation, as well as more tactical applications, such as audience sentiment analysis and predictive content targeting.

Fear of inaccuracies (72 per cent) and ethical concerns (50 per cent) remain top challenges, underscoring the need for responsible AI governance and transparency.

Vahe Arabian, co-author, and founder & director, SODP said media and communications professionals must stay proactive, focusing on integrating market-oriented information to navigate shifts.

“We hope the Gen AI x Comms Impact Report provides a valuable resource in this regard. By offering practical examples and benchmarks, we aim to help professionals apply Gen AI tools effectively to maximise the potential of these technologies,” added Arabian.

Conducted from April to July 2024, the digital survey received 301 respondents across Asia Pacific, consisting of journalists, marketers, PR practitioners, content creators, and advertisers.