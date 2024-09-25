Gareth Parker Appointed Nine Network News Content Director

Nine has announced the appointment of Gareth Parker, currently 9News Perth’s Director of News, to the newly created role of Network News Content Director.

Reporting to the 9Network’s Director of News and Current Affairs, Fiona Dear, this position will see Parker relocate to Sydney and work from the Network’s headquarters, where he will oversee and help coordinate critical news coverage to Channel 9’s state-based newsrooms.

From the latest political news out of Canberra, to finance, health, tech and major event reporting, Parker will manage the quick and cohesive distribution of news content nationally across 9Network’s key platforms to better inform audiences, evolving the 9News structure and setting an industry-leading precedent.

Dear is looking forward to welcoming Parker to this strategic new position, which will help ensure diverse content is better delivered to consumers who are craving trusted up-to-date news whenever and wherever they are.

“The 9News Network desk is a critical piece of our transformation project in terms of delivering expert content for the entire network. Gareth has done an incredible job leading the team in Perth and significantly growing that audience and I can’t wait to see what he achieves with this new network project.”

Parker is proud of the achievements of the Perth team during his tenure and will continue to work closely with the local 9News division in his new role.

“We have grown audiences significantly over the past two years in Perth, and this is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the team, with more and more viewers trusting and turning to 9News”.

“I can’t thank the entire Nine Perth team for their unwavering support and hard work in the service of our audiences and I look forward to getting stuck into this national role to maximise the reach and impact of our talented reporting teams right around the country”.

“Thanks especially to Nine Perth managing director Clive Bingwa for his support, and to Fiona Dear for her faith in me.”

Stepping in as interim 9News Perth Director of News, is Michael Genovese. A seasoned senior reporter and presenter, having worked on the national Today show as well as overseas as US correspondent, he will lead the local team during this transitional period.

“Having worked at Nine for over a decade this appointment is a privilege, and I’m eager to step in and continue to grow audiences and lead the team to continue to deliver Perth’s best news, from Today Perth in the morning, to our afternoon and flagship 6pm bulletins,” Genovese said.

“Gareth leaves big shoes to fill. He has done a tremendous job in Perth and we wish him all the best for his new Network appointment”.