Game, Set, Glow: MECCA Joins The AO

The Australian Open has announced a ground-breaking new partnership with MECCA, Australia’s largest prestige beauty retailer.

“We are delighted to announce a unique partnership with MECCA, a brand synonymous with quality, creativity and service, and with a distinctly Australian character,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“This collaboration is bringing a touch of glamour and pampering to our players and fans alike.”

MECCA is a key attraction at TOPCOURT, the AO’s brand-new precinct and is already proving to be a hit with fans. The latest innovation in fan experience, TOPCOURT has transformed Middle Terrace at Melbourne Park with cutting-edge tech, immersive gaming and augmented reality, live music and the hottest trends in beauty, fashion and food.

Designed especially for a new generation of fans seeking an energetic and fresh tennis experience, the addition of MECCA cements its status as a must-visit destination at the AO for trend-conscious fans.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the MECCA magic to TOPCOURT for the first time. MECCA Summer Club is the ultimate beauty oasis designed for spectators to revive the senses and shop the best in global beauty,” MECCA chief marketing officer Kate Blythe said.

“Having the opportunity to unite our team with players, tennis fans and beauty enthusiasts alike through our partnership with the Australian Open is a true privilege, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with a new generation of fans”.

The famous MECCA product and service is also a major attraction for the world’s best tennis players when they visit the AO Player Beauty Bar, already a favourite place for players to relax, chill out and ensure they look their best before taking to the court.

“This is the first time we have built a partnership around this space and opened it up directly to the players and it is fair to say it has generated a lot of excitement among the team,” Tiley said.