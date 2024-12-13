FUJIFILM Australia Unveils Dedicated Community For Passionate Creators With Launch Of #greenblooded

FUJIFILM Australia has launched its #greenblooded community for creators, videographers, and photographers to celebrate their loyalty and passion for content creation.

Launching via social, digital, and influencer channels, the new community encourages content creators of all levels to embody the #greenblooded spirit of being bold, innovative, and curious in the way they capture life’s moments.

To coincide with the launch, Fujifilm has also announced its #greenblooded social promotion to further foster creativity. The promotion, which runs through to 24 January 2025, offers eligible individuals an opportunity to upgrade their gear with a prize of 1 x $2,000 AUD Fujifilm House of Photography Gift Voucher.

Australian residents can enter the #greenblooded social promotion by following @fujifilmx_au on Instagram (if they are not already doing so); uploading a social post detailing what Fujifilm means to them and demonstrating Fujifilm’s #greenblooded spirit; and tagging @fujifilmx_au and including the hashtag #greenblooded**.

“Everything we do at Fujifilm is underpinned by a passion for creativity, curiosity and innovation – and capturing these qualities down the barrel of a camera is exactly what it means to be #greenblooded,” said Shaun Mah, general manager, electronic imaging & optical devices division at FUJIFILM Australia.

“We know our fans are just as passionate as we are about content creation, which is why we’re really excited to launch the #greenblooded community with a promotion that brings creatives together to not only share their art but also be inspired by like-minded people.”

The #greenblooded community will enable Fujifilm fans to: