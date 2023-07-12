Foxtel Media Names Host Of Sponsors For The NRLW 2023 Season

Foxtel Media has announced its line-up of corporate sponsors for the NRLW 2023 season.



This includes returning sponsors Telstra, Harvey Norman and Chemist Warehouse, with KFC as the new naming rights sponsor for NRLW live games.



Meanwhile, Westpac has signed on as naming rights sponsor of a new NRLW entertainment show titled, NRLW ON FOX.



NRLW ON FOX will air on Thursday evenings from 6.30pm -7 pm and will be hosted by Lara Pitt. It will feature NRLW players and fans while building the stories behind the heroes and superstars of the League. Westpac’s sponsorship of the program will include Westpac segment integrations such as content features on the Rise Rookie Academy; a program which has been developed to provide aspirational NRLW players, coaches and performance staff with holistic education and development opportunities that equips them with the tools they need to reach their full potential in the sports.



The Westpac Red Zone Stars also forms part of the integrations and will look at a particular player in a match and reflect on a great play from the previous round, with discussion from an expert panel.



Viewers will get exclusive NRLW interviews, behind-the-scenes segments and be able to find out what happens at training, on game day, and at team events.



Martin Medcraf, director of sports sales and brand partnerships at Foxtel Media said: “I’m incredibly excited for the new NRLW season. The success of past seasons and our recent research into women’s sports has shown us that this additional content creates instant emotional connection with Fox League viewers and unlocks a huge opportunity in quality content outside of live coverage.



“Sports fans can get closer to the action with Foxtel Group’s world-class technology, expert commentary and deep analysis. Our commitment to no ad breaks in live play delivers a premium viewing experience, and greater cut-through, sentiment and recall for advertisers. Our research shows that brands who sponsor Women’s Sport also enjoy higher levels of trust. We’re creating an experience that’s win-win for both advertisers and viewers.”



Annabel Fribence, chief brand and marketing officer at Westpac, said: “The NRLW and women’s sport more broadly continues to grow year on year, and everyone at Westpac is so proud to be a part of that. Our sponsorship is all about growing participation from the grassroots all the way through to the elite level. We’re looking forward to bringing NRLW ON FOX to life to give audiences a deeper look into the game they love and the characters that make it so compelling to watch on and off the field.”



Foxtel Media’s recent research with Gemba found that sentiment towards brands who sponsor Women’s Sport is increasingly positive. Some 68 per cent “feel more positively towards brands that sponsor Women’s Sport” compared to 53 per cent in 2022. A further 60 per cent are more receptive to brands that have female ambassadors (vs 53 per cent in 2022), and 59 per cent are more likely to consider purchasing or using brands that sponsor Women’s Sport (vs 49 per cent in 2022).

