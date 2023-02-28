Foxtel Group Extends Partnership With Warner Bros. Discovery

The Foxtel Group and Warner Bros. Discovery today announced a significant new multi-year, multi-faceted content and platform agreement which will see Foxtel Group remain the home of HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. and Discovery world-leading programming in Australia.

By extending its long-term partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and in turn securing thousands of hours of some of the best and most lauded series and movies from around the world, the Foxtel Group will continue to deliver an unmatched content slate to its millions of subscribers in Australia, across both Foxtel and BINGE.

The agreement includes:

Current and future seasons of HBO’s most-watched series in the world , including House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus (lead image)

, including and (lead image) Returning seasons of internationally acclaimed HBO Original series including Euphoria, True Detective: Night Country, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason

including and Returning seasons of cult-favourite Max Original series including And Just Like That…, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Peacemaker

including and Premiere highly anticipated HBO Original series including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer with Robert Downey Jr. and The Palace with Kate Winslet

including with Robert Downey Jr. and with Kate Winslet Premiere highly anticipated Max Original series including Love & Death, Dune: The Sisterhood , The Batman spinoff The Penguin and Duster series by J.J. Abrams

including , spinoff and series by J.J. Abrams Much-loved Warner Bros. Television series including The Flash, East New York and The Winchesters

including and Premiere blockbuster movies including Dune 2, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Barbie, and a vast film library including the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings films, as well as DC Universe

including and a vast film library including the and films, as well as DC Universe A range of channels across Foxtel Group platforms, including Discovery, Discovery Turbo, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, CNN International, Cartoon Network and Boomerang

The renewed deal includes exclusive content rights across both Foxtel and BINGE and also unlocks long term benefits to both companies through future opportunities.

Foxtel Group CEO, Patrick Delany, said: “This landmark partnership cements our position as the partner of choice to the world’s largest entertainment studios. We are delighted Warner Bros. Discovery chose us as we continue our long-standing partnership together with optionality at its core. A unique business model like ours that covers multiple platforms and brands means we can partner for the long term and together we will continue to entertain millions of Australians every day for years to come.”

Warner Bros. Discovery president and managing director, Western Pacific, James Gibbons, said: “Foxtel Group are a long-term, historic partner for Warner Bros. Discovery in Australia, and we are thrilled to deepen this strong collaboration with a renewed agreement that reflects the scale and opportunity of Foxtel Group’s growing suite of products and customer base.

“As we look to drive strategic growth of our business across all platforms locally, this deal also provides optionality for future collaboration, including for our future streaming service, that will ultimately offer Australians greater access to the world-class storytelling and much-loved brands Warner Bros. Discovery is renowned for.”

Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer, Amanda Laing said: “We have a very established history with Warner Bros. Discovery in Australia. The future is now even brighter for both our companies as a result of this deal as it ensures the continued evolution of both businesses in Australia, with our unique combination of assets and our strong subscriber base providing scale and reach.

“The incredible breadth of content that Warner Bros. Discovery have become famous for continues to break viewing records with our subscribers. We are also excited that our distribution of this much-loved content will extend to our new streaming aggregation product in the future. This innovative new deal speaks to our commitment to evolve and grow together and the trust and respect between Warner Bros. Discovery and the Foxtel Group.”

The Foxtel Group’s financial strength, subscriber reach, and commitment to quality have been recognised by the world’s largest sport and entertainment partners as providing the best possible platform on which to showcase their content and generate growth in Australia.