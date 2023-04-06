Foxtel Extends Broadcast Rights For The Indian Premier League

The Foxtel Group has extended its long-term partnership with the Tata Indian Premier League which will see it continue as the exclusive tournament broadcaster in Australia with games to be shown live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, until at least 2027.

The renewed five-year deal will see 74 matches made available to its 4.6 million subscribers each season, with the number of Tata IPL games expected to grow over the course of the term.

It follows a historic agreement with Cricket Australia announced in January that includes rights to all home Men’s and Women’s Tests, One Day Internationals and T20is, as well as the Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League matches.

Fox Sports is also home to other premium international cricket content following partnerships with England Cricket, South Africa Cricket, New Zealand Cricket and Pakistan Cricket.

The Tata IPL – which started its 2023 season last weekend – is the most established T20 league in the world, attracting the best international short-format players, including Australia’s top stars such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazelwood.

Rebecca McCloy, Foxtel Group commercial director – sport said: “The Tata IPL changed the game more than fifteen years ago and boasts a premier product that attracts intrigue and interest from cricket fans all over the globe.”

“This extended partnership with the Tata IPL compliments and bolsters our already unrivalled cricket offering for subscribers – with fans able to watch all of the big games in one place on Fox Sports.”

Cricket fans can watch every ball of the 2023 Tata IPL tournament live and ad-break free during play on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.