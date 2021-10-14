Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama
Lana Greenhalgh (pictured) has been promoted to commissioning editor, drama for the Foxtel Group.
In this role, Greenhalgh assumes responsibility to work on the procurement, development and production of all Foxtel Group scripted commissions.
Specifically, Greenhalgh will manage the pitch process from the creative community and make recommendations to the business on which projects best suit the commercial objectives.
The position will also see Greenhalgh oversee selected commissions and work alongside Foxtel Group executive director of television, Brian Walsh, across the entire scripted slate.
Prior to joining FOXTEL, Greenhalgh was an assistant actors agent and personal assistant with Morrissey Management and an agent assistant with International Casting.
Greenhalgh joined FOXTEL in 2015 as a personal assistant to then head of drama, Penny Win. During her formative years, Greenhalgh was part of a team of young, aspiring television creatives, “FOXTEL Next Gen” – an internal mentor group who met monthly to share and support each other through their respective career development.
Since that time, Greenhalgh has been involved in all of FOXTEL’s major commissions, including Wentworth; Upright; Lambs Of God; A Place To Call Home; Fighting Season; Secret City; The End and the soon to be completed Love Me – the first Original commission for streaming service, BINGE.
Foxtel Group executive director of television, Brian Walsh said, “Lana Greenhalgh has been an integral member of the FOXTEL Drama team for over six years and I am delighted that Lana’s work ethic, dedication and talent has been recognised with this appointment.
Drama is one of the most popular and important genres for our customers and FOXTEL enjoys a proud reputation for our local productions. This well-deserved promotion recognises Lana’s outstanding ability and impressive progress as a highly successful drama executive.”
Please login with linkedin to commentFoxtel Drama foxtel group
Latest News
New Research Identifies ‘Commerce Content’ As Key Revenue Driver For Brands And Publishers
Two new research reports have revealed key drivers for ‘commerce content’ and the massive revenue opportunity it presents for digital publishers and brands. Published by independent media organisations, commerce content allows readers to understand the goods and services promoted by an editorial team. It’s now a major part of the partnership ecosystem, and a way […]
JCDecaux And The Aus Government Collab For Vaccine Tally Campaign
Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has partnered with the Australian Government Department of Health to launch an official national vaccine tally campaign across the country to support the race for more Australians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The campaign, which includes a national vaccination counter that will be updated daily and will feature across a range […]
Flora & Fauna Launch “Everyday Eco, Surprisingly Better” Campaign Via The Incubator
Flora & Fauna launches first brand campaign via The Incubator
TVSquared’s Global Converged TV Study Uncovers Need To Move Past Legacy Approaches To Reach Total TV Audience
TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, today released “The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption,” in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions. As the first global view on converged TV, the report represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers across Australia, the […]
FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division
Fujifilm has appointed April5 as its creative agency for the Electronic Imaging division in Australia. April5 will head up the local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness, product launches and the retail experience. Together, Fujifilm and April5 have developed the new Fujifilm COLOUR MASTERY brand ID campaign which launched this month. Alicia Beachley, founder […]
Director Joshua H Walker Brings His Talent To Australia With Sweetshop
SYDNEY Global Production company Sweetshop has signed Director Joshua H Walker for representation in Australia.
Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All
With current restrictions forcing the cancellation of MND Victoria’s traditional fundraising walking event for the second year, fresh thinking was required. Creative content production company Eric Tom & Bruce (ETB) delivered with a new concept, “Shut Up! For MND”. The campaign asks participants to remain totally silent for 12 hours in a day in October […]
Ad Legend, Wieden+Kennedy Co-Founder & Inventor Of Nike’s “Just Do It” David Kennedy Has Died
In sad news today, advertising legend, Wieden+Kennedy's David Kennedy, has passed away at the age of 82.
Ben Fordham Steps Away From Television To Focus On Radio
Ben Fordham steps away from Ninja Warrior duties to focus on angry pensioners phoning in to complain about migrants.
Reddit Launches Predictions For Users To Test Their Knowledge
Reddit has launched its first new user feature in two years, with users now able to share their knowledge on certain topics through ‘Predictions’. Built upon the existing Polls feature on Reddit, Predictions takes it one step further, allowing users to predict the outcome of an event or conversation. Reddit says it’s all about gamifying […]
“Stop The Fight Now!”: Kurt Burnette & Natalie Harvey On All The Biggest News From Seven’s Upfronts
Still basking in the Olympics glory, B&T chats with Kurt Burnette & Natalie Harvey. Neither draped themselves in a flag.
Koala Reminds Customers Of The Perils Of In-Store Shopping In Cheeky “Freedom” Campaign
Mattress buyers again be targeted by marketers. Yet, no one explaining that freaky dude from the De Rucci ads.
ABC Reporter Reporting On Final Manly Ferry Gets Drowned Out By Blaring Ferry Horn
B&T's gone all nautical for today's newsletter lead. So, get set to heave over the starboard bow on this news.
Clems Sydney CEO Pete Bosilkovski Departs
Clems' Pete Bosilkovski departs to spend more time with family. So far no comment from said "family" about the move.
MyBond Appoints Patrick John Esangga To Head Of Marketing
MyBond has announced the appointment of Patrick John Esangga as the head of marketing, as the company embraces the next growth phase of the business. With a diverse career encompassing 15 years in marketing and brand management across global, local, and start-up brands, Esangga brings his valuable experience, vast network of contacts and passion. Esangga’s […]
Chanel Shifts Its $677 Million Media Spend To Omnicom From WPP
Omnicom snares Chanel's $667 million media away from WPP. Mark Read heard to mutter, "Ces salauds Français!"
Releaf Group Appoints Involved Media & Department Of The Future
Two leading marketing services companies, independent media agency Involved Media and content agency Department Of The Future (DOTF), have joined forces to work with Releaf Group. A joint pitch by Involved Media and DOTF has seen the companies appointed to handle creative strategy and campaigns and media strategy, planning and buying for the fast-growing medical […]
Police Seek To Have FriendlyJordies’ YouTube Videos Removed
The FriendlyJordies' defamation case takes another twist. Not that you'd know if you've not been following any of it.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen’s Lucky Thirteenth Season Premiere Brings The ABC A Bronze
Wil, Russel, Todd and the Gruen gang are back being their usual sanctimonious and irritating selves.
VMO Exclusively Secures Half Billion Dollar Queen Street Village Development On The Goldie
Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO), Australia’s leading digital-outdoor provider has announced a major win securing the exclusive tender for the new Queen Street Village development on the former Gold Coast Hospital site at Southport, Queensland. Queen Street Village is on track to evolve into a vibrant, mixed-use lifestyle development, comprising of retail, entertainment and dining districts, […]
Production Of iPhone 13 Set To Be Slashed Amid Supply Concerns
You can now add iPhone chips to ozone layer, white rhinos & decent bands that the world is running critically low of.
Six Black Pens Appoints Claudia Araya-Marvin To Senior Account Director
Independent agency Six Black Pens has added another senior member to its growing team – Claudia Araya-Marvin, who joins as Senior Account Director.
The Central West NSW Town Of Cowra Wants Chris Hemsworth To Visit In Joyfully Cute Tourism Campaign
This cunning tourism ad has managed to snare Chris Hemsworth all without any of Chris' exorbitant appearance fees.
Facebook Denies Claims It Banned NZ Period Underwear Ads For Depicting Blood
B&T has absolutely no problem with real blood in ads. However, we do ask that toilet paper ads stick to cute puppies.
CHEP Launches “Feels Right For Right Now” Campaign For Queensland TAFE
Hopefully, this new Qld TAFE ad will inspire you. Even if it's enough to fold that laundry you've put off all week.
Carat Partners With The Coffee Club To Celebrate World Coffee Day
To celebrate World Coffee Day, B&T will be getting the jitters, anxiety attacks & enjoying a severe bout of Insomnia.
Facebook Opens Applications For $15M Australian News Fund
Only months ago Australia was Facebook's public enemy number one. It appears Mark's well and truly buried the hatchet.
What Do Employers Think Of Your Online Degree?
Of the many upsides to studying online, it's arguably far more comfortable when you fall asleep during lectures.
Howatson+Company Unveils Latest Radio Work For Telstra’s Internet Provider Belong
Howatson+Company unveils latest work for Belong. Confirms it's now had all its stationery & business cards reprinted.
Rip Curl Offers Interactive Fit Guide Shopping Tool Via Vudoo
One of the world’s leading surfing apparel businesses has partnered with Melbourne technology company, Vudoo, to deliver interactive shopping tool