Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama

Lana Greenhalgh (pictured) has been promoted to commissioning editor, drama for the Foxtel Group.

In this role, Greenhalgh assumes responsibility to work on the procurement, development and production of all Foxtel Group scripted commissions.

Specifically, Greenhalgh will manage the pitch process from the creative community and make recommendations to the business on which projects best suit the commercial objectives.

The position will also see Greenhalgh oversee selected commissions and work alongside Foxtel Group executive director of television, Brian Walsh, across the entire scripted slate.

Prior to joining FOXTEL, Greenhalgh was an assistant actors agent and personal assistant with Morrissey Management and an agent assistant with International Casting.

Greenhalgh joined FOXTEL in 2015 as a personal assistant to then head of drama, Penny Win. During her formative years, Greenhalgh was part of a team of young, aspiring television creatives, “FOXTEL Next Gen” – an internal mentor group who met monthly to share and support each other through their respective career development.

Since that time, Greenhalgh has been involved in all of FOXTEL’s major commissions, including Wentworth; Upright; Lambs Of God; A Place To Call Home; Fighting Season; Secret City; The End and the soon to be completed Love Me – the first Original commission for streaming service, BINGE.

Foxtel Group executive director of television, Brian Walsh said, “Lana Greenhalgh has been an integral member of the FOXTEL Drama team for over six years and I am delighted that Lana’s work ethic, dedication and talent has been recognised with this appointment.

Drama is one of the most popular and important genres for our customers and FOXTEL enjoys a proud reputation for our local productions. This well-deserved promotion recognises Lana’s outstanding ability and impressive progress as a highly successful drama executive.”