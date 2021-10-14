Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama

Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Lana Greenhalgh (pictured) has been promoted to commissioning editor, drama for the Foxtel Group.

In this role, Greenhalgh assumes responsibility to work on the procurement, development and production of all Foxtel Group scripted commissions.

Specifically, Greenhalgh will manage the pitch process from the creative community and make recommendations to the business on which projects best suit the commercial objectives.

The position will also see Greenhalgh oversee selected commissions and work alongside Foxtel Group executive director of television, Brian Walsh, across the entire scripted slate.

Prior to joining FOXTEL, Greenhalgh was an assistant actors agent and personal assistant with Morrissey Management and an agent assistant with International Casting.

Greenhalgh joined FOXTEL in 2015 as a personal assistant to then head of drama, Penny Win. During her formative years, Greenhalgh was part of a team of young, aspiring television creatives, “FOXTEL Next Gen” – an internal mentor group who met monthly to share and support each other through their respective career development.

Since that time, Greenhalgh has been involved in all of FOXTEL’s major commissions, including WentworthUprightLambs Of GodA Place To Call HomeFighting SeasonSecret City; The End and the soon to be completed Love Me – the first Original commission for streaming service, BINGE.

Foxtel Group executive director of television, Brian Walsh said, “Lana Greenhalgh has been an integral member of the FOXTEL Drama team for over six years and I am delighted that Lana’s work ethic, dedication and talent has been recognised with this appointment.

Drama is one of the most popular and important genres for our customers and FOXTEL enjoys a proud reputation for our local productions.  This well-deserved promotion recognises Lana’s outstanding ability and impressive progress as a highly successful drama executive.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Foxtel Drama foxtel group

Latest News

White ladders leaning on to content written bull's eye target on blue wall. Horizontal composition with copy space. Content concept.
  • Marketing
  • Media

New Research Identifies ‘Commerce Content’ As Key Revenue Driver For Brands And Publishers

Two new research reports have revealed key drivers for ‘commerce content’ and the massive revenue opportunity it presents for digital publishers and brands. Published by independent media organisations, commerce content allows readers to understand the goods and services promoted by an editorial team. It’s now a major part of the partnership ecosystem, and a way […]

JCDecaux And The Aus Government Collab For Vaccine Tally Campaign
  • Campaigns

JCDecaux And The Aus Government Collab For Vaccine Tally Campaign

Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has partnered with the Australian Government Department of Health to launch an official national vaccine tally campaign across the country to support the race for more Australians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The campaign, which includes a national vaccination counter that will be updated daily and will feature across a range […]

TVSquared’s Global Converged TV Study Uncovers Need To Move Past Legacy Approaches To Reach Total TV Audience
  • Media

TVSquared’s Global Converged TV Study Uncovers Need To Move Past Legacy Approaches To Reach Total TV Audience

TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, today released “The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption,” in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions. As the first global view on converged TV, the report represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers across Australia, the […]

FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division
  • Marketing

FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division

Fujifilm has appointed April5 as its creative agency for the Electronic Imaging division in Australia. April5 will head up the local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness, product launches and the retail experience. Together, Fujifilm and April5 have developed the new Fujifilm COLOUR MASTERY brand ID campaign which launched this month. Alicia Beachley, founder […]

Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All
  • Campaigns

Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All

With current restrictions forcing the cancellation of MND Victoria’s traditional fundraising walking event for the second year, fresh thinking was required. Creative content production company Eric Tom & Bruce (ETB) delivered with a new concept, “Shut Up! For MND”. The campaign asks participants to remain totally silent for 12 hours in a day in October […]

London, UK - July 31, 2018: The buttons of the app Reddit, surrounded by Pinterest, Whatsapp, and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Technology

Reddit Launches Predictions For Users To Test Their Knowledge

Reddit has launched its first new user feature in two years, with users now able to share their knowledge on certain topics through ‘Predictions’. Built upon the existing Polls feature on Reddit, Predictions takes it one step further, allowing users to predict the outcome of an event or conversation. Reddit says it’s all about gamifying […]

Clems Sydney CEO Pete Bosilkovski Departs
  • Advertising

Clems Sydney CEO Pete Bosilkovski Departs

Clems' Pete Bosilkovski departs to spend more time with family. So far no comment from said "family" about the move.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
MyBond Appoints Patrick John Esangga To Head Of Marketing
  • Marketing

MyBond Appoints Patrick John Esangga To Head Of Marketing

MyBond has announced the appointment of Patrick John Esangga as the head of marketing, as the company embraces the next growth phase of the business. With a diverse career encompassing 15 years in marketing and brand management across global, local, and start-up brands, Esangga brings his valuable experience, vast network of contacts and passion. Esangga’s […]

Releaf Group Appoints Involved Media & Department Of The Future
  • Marketing
  • Media

Releaf Group Appoints Involved Media & Department Of The Future

Two leading marketing services companies, independent media agency Involved Media and content agency Department Of The Future (DOTF), have joined forces to work with Releaf Group. A joint pitch by Involved Media and DOTF has seen the companies appointed to handle creative strategy and campaigns and media strategy, planning and buying for the fast-growing medical […]

VMO Exclusively Secures Half Billion Dollar Queen Street Village Development On The Goldie
  • Marketing
  • Media

VMO Exclusively Secures Half Billion Dollar Queen Street Village Development On The Goldie

Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO), Australia’s leading digital-outdoor provider has announced a major win securing the exclusive tender for the new Queen Street Village development on the former Gold Coast Hospital site at Southport, Queensland. Queen Street Village is on track to evolve into a vibrant, mixed-use lifestyle development, comprising of retail, entertainment and dining districts, […]