Fox Sports & Medibank Come Together To Showcase All Things AFLW In Dedicated Weekly Show

Fox Sports has announced the launch of ‘AFLW on Fox’, in partnership with Medibank. AFLW on Fox is a new show on Foxtel and Kayo Sports that will dissect all the action from around the latest AFLW round while spotlighting the significant issues around the league.

The show will be hosted by renowned sports commentator Kelli Underwood and award-winning AFLW journalist Lauren Wood, alongside a rotating expert host, and broadcast immediately following the final game of each AFLW round.

“With the AFLW in full swing, there is no better time to extend the AFLW conversation after the final siren of the round. Kelli and Lauren are two of the most experienced and respected sports journalists in the country and will no doubt bring fun, fresh perspectives to the competition,” said Fox Footy general manager Michael Neill. “AFLW on Fox continues our commitment to highlighting the best women’s competitions across the country, and we thank Medibank for their support in enabling us to platform women’s sport and the AFLW in this way”.

“As women’s football continues to grow it’s crucial to have the important conversations. Every Sunday, after the final siren of the last game, we’ll wrap up the action – live in studio – with the biggest names in the game and the biggest news stories,” said Underwood. “AFLW on Fox will be a one-stop shop for breaking news and analysis. Each week a star of the competition will also join us in the studio for a light-hearted look at the round of matches. These women know how to celebrate a goal and take the mickey out of themselves – so expect plenty of fun as we head into the finals series!’”

“We are thrilled to support AFLW on Fox and continue to champion women’s sport by celebrating the exceptional talent and dedication of the players. Sport plays an important role in promoting physical and mental wellbeing and we are excited to extend this beyond the siren each week,” said Medibank chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson.

“We are delighted to have played a helping hand in bringing Medibank and Foxtel Group together for this exciting and important partnership,” said Richard Lehocz MD Carat Victoria.

Audiences of the 2024 AFLW season are currently up year-on-year, with the season tracking to be the most streamed of all time on Kayo Sports.

AFLW on Fox premieres on Sunday, 6 October, immediately following the final AFLW game of the round, exclusively on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The first guest host will be Collingwood player and dual AFLW Women’s All-Australian Ruby Schleicher.